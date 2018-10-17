The space below the stairs in this revamped Brooklyn brownstone was turned into a cheerful play area for the clients' two boys. "We built an egg shaped 'nook' underneath the staircase, and filled it with soft ‘pebble’ pillows," adds architect Frederick Tang.
"I love the art deco architecture of Miami Beach and all the midcentury buildings. We're not that far away from Miami, so I thought if that architecture works very well over there and we have the exact same climate, why not bring that kind of architecture and revive it in Tulum," says Haag, who kept design-savvy travelers in mind while developing the hotel.
Wood from Tzalam trees, a species that grows in abundance in Tulum, were used for the doors and joinery. Furniture from Mexican brand La Metropolitana were used in the bedrooms. The two coffee tables, bamboo and Zapote wood bar, bar shelves, and turquoise sofa in the reception area were all designed by Haag.
Though visitors are offered a variety of accommodations here, it's rare to find hotels in the area that hit the mark in terms of simple and modern design. However, the newly-opened Hotel Tiki Tiki Tulum has caught our eye. With a built-in area of approximately 10,000 square feet, and a 36-foot-long pool, this charming hotel embodies the spirit of barefoot luxury with a generous dose of Miami midcentury cool.
The interior nods to its host structure’s heritage with some walls and the ceiling clad in reclaimed oak from a Kentucky farmhouse. Custom pendants by Mickus Projects hang above a Curzon table from Modloft.
The lower terrace, which features a hot tub, is farther down the hill to immerse its users in the landscape.
A Chilean home’s dramatic stained-pine exterior references local vernacular architecture.
Roof Terrace / Tellis
Entry
Over time, shingles had been added on the front facade. Referencing Claude Oakland's original drawings, the firm removed and replaced them with vertical grain Kayu-Batu siding. The balconies, also covered with wood shingles, received a plaster finish.
“They wanted the new cabin to make a ‘L’ shape with the older cabin, but I convinced them to mimic the old cabin on the opposite side,” architect D’Arcy Jones says. “So the new site has two buildings across from each other, like an equal sign.” Birch trees grow between the cabins in a shared courtyard.
Front exterior view. We used charred cypress from Nakamoto Forestry.
Flooded with natural light, the residence is a warm and welcoming retreat.
From the street, the home bears many of the hallmarks of an Eichler home. Its low roofline is in large part supported by glass walls. Clear cedar siding provides additional warmth. The exterior tiles used around the house are actually custom poured concrete from RJ & Associates Landscape Specialists.
Glass walls divide up the spaces throughout the home.
A house in Greenmeadow, a Joseph Eichler development in Palo Alto.
The 1956 all-white La Casa di Ucello Bianca, designed by an unkown architect, was carefully restored by its current owners.
At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.
Krisel was also known for his boldly modern approach to landscape. The Menrad residence, shown here, features a distinct geometric design. The architect, working in the harsh Palm Springs climate, relied on hardscape elements—setting a precedent for drought-tolerant landscape design.
A tract house with a butterfly roof designed in 1956 for Joe Dunas.
The exterior sconces are original to Zaik's 1956 design. JHID rebuilt the rear deck off the living room, which connects to an aggregate patio; the two architectural elements are connected by pathways in variegated bluestone designed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Mid Century Modern View House Klopf Architecture, Outer Space Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction updated a classical 1950s original mid-century modern house designed by the late Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Ellis Jacobs. Klopf Architecture pushed the original design intent to make the house more open and uniform from space to space, while improving energy efficiency, capitalizing more on the already incredible views, improving the flow of spaces, providing an outdoor living area, and ratcheting up the quality level of the home in general. The updated custom Mid-Century Modern home is a remodeled single-family house in Redwood City. This 2,000 square foot (plus garage), 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Modern Atrium House The owners, inspired by mid-century modern architecture, hired Klopf Architecture to design an Eichler-inspired 21st-Century, energy efficient new home that would replace a dilapidated 1940s home. The home follows the gentle slope of the hillside while the overarching post-and-beam roof above provides an unchanging datum line. The changing moods of nature animate the house because of views through large glass walls at nearly every vantage point. Every square foot of the house remains close to the ground creating and adding to the sense of connection with nature.
The original house was a single-story structure, not robust enough to carry a second floor. Fritz’s solution was to build an upper level that functions like a bridge, spanning the original structure without compromising it.
“So many houses seem like they’re completely still and heavy,” says Dencity architect Staffan Svenson. Inspired by his client’s role in the airline industry, Svenson relished the chance to create a home that evokes motion and lightness.
Klopf Architecture, Arterra Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction joined forces to refurbish this Palo Alto Eichler. Standout features include a fully opening glass wall, an outdoor living area with a kitchen and fire pit, and furniture by Kayu and Primary Pouf.
