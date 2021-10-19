AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
The cabin’s small footprint minimizes interference with its natural surroundings. Three stacked stories give the family plenty of living space with living and dining on the top floor; two bedrooms on the main level; and a bunk room, garage and game room in the basement.
While the Archetype can be easily connected to utilities in a code-compliant way, it can also run off of battery for a totally off-grid configuration.
Another view of the backyard showcasing the glistening curved pool and spa.
On the balcony, a Hay table is surrounded by Article chairs. The planters are by Portland outfit Wildehaus.
A skylight fills the room with natural light. Porcelain tile from Pental covers the floor, and the white oak vanity was custom made by Jason.
"The shipping container was placed on a cinder-block crawl space, which contains the furnace, the plumbing, and a tankless hot-water heater," Dianna says.
The rooms hidden behind the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves give the studio a whimsical quality.
The homeowners love the flow of the kitchen, dining room, living room, and butler’s pantry—so much so that they've already had more parties since moving in than they did in 26 years at their prior residence.
Today, a California live oak blocks a view from the street, and a massive pine sits in the front courtyard—in addition to a Japanese maple, bamboo, and other specimens. Here is a look into the second courtyard and a covered patio off the kitchen.
An evening view from the "pentroom" terrace, where a fire pit creates a cozy atmosphere. The outdoor space offers unobstructed views of Alcatraz and Angel Islands in the distance.
Hope painted the bedroom walls, ceiling and floor bright white, adding a fresh look and a feeling of spaciousness. "It's small," she says, "so I went with a simple bed frame and all-white linens to keep things light and bright."
Hope replaced the upper wood cabinets with open shelving and painted the lower cabinets a shade of gray-green. Beneath the linoleum were wood floors that the designer refinished.
The bright white floors, walls, and ceiling of the living area provide a spacious and airy feeling for the room.
Two Swiss designers breathe new life into retired gondolas by turning them into sleek, customizable saunas. The interiors are gutted, and the exteriors receive a brand-new paint job—in any color of your choice.
Steve Jocz and Jessy Moss make the case that their 1960s home is a forgotten William F. Cody design.
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
Once you figure out the "lead element" in your kitchen's design, Hodges says it's easier to choose a backsplash. For instance, if you want the cabinetry to stand out, then choose a backsplash that will highlight it.
The house was fully assembled in just 32 working days. “It was a wonderful, emotional thing to be able to put ourselves in the shoes of our clients,” describes Meelena.
Inserting a mix of texture, raw materials and functional elements, SHED Architecture & Design was able to artfully marry the new additions with the original industrial construction in Capitol Hill Loft by using a palette of concrete brick, stainless steel plate, blackened steel, and mirror.
The living room features vaulted ceilings and a dramatic wall of glass which opens to a spacious balcony with gorgeous views.
The old wooden ceiling beams in the dining room were purchased from a local Amish farmer and painted white. Warm timbers tie the home together.
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
At every turn, the dwelling stays connected to the environment.
White interiors and ample glazing now make the space feel open and bright up. Blackened beams pick up on the industrial aesthetic of the exterior.
The owners wanted to create a space that was livable, yet one where they could also easily entertain.
Now, the kitchen is virtually unrecognizable.
The intention of the design was to tie both spaces together into one very modern house that retains a link to its past.
The sloped walls of the original home were integrated and combined with the extension. This was done via the connection of a double-height entry and a second-floor bridge.
