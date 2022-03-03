Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
Emily and Mike created a small courtyard behind the office with custom concrete seating, a stone patio, and a mature tree as the focal point.
The wooden ceiling above the dining nook is one of the few remaining features from the home's midcentury past.
A baby-blue George Mulhauser Plycraft lounge chair and plants make this a cozy nook for reading and relaxing.
“I like creating moments of drama in a home—like the red subway tiles in the powder room—that add impact without taking over the story,” Davis says.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The bathroom is clad in black marble sourced from Spain. - Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
As much as she loves a fun trend, Emily Henderson says that it's a good idea to choose a neutral backsplash so that you can enjoy it for years to come.
