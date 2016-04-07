Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
c
Christopher Campbell Architecture
Follow
23
Saves
Followers
Following
#OffGrid
#modern
#structure
#form
#exterior
#outside
#outdoors
#landscape
#water
#island
#view
#trees
#rock
#private
#natural
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#OffGrid
#modern
#structure
#form
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#windows
#seating
#nook
#naturallight
#pillows
#wood
#panels
#ceiling
#floor
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#OffGrid
#modern
#structure
#form
#exterior
#outside
#outdoors
#landscape
#private
#hidden
#entrance
#shingles
#wood
#windows
#lighting
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#OffGrid
#modern
#structure
#form
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#kitchen
#windows
#naturallight
#views
#stove
#storage
#appliances
#counter
#sink
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#OffGrid
#modern
#structure
#form
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#windows
#naturallight
#bedroom
#bed
#shelves
#storage
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#OffGrid
#modern
#structure
#form
#exterior
#outside
#outdoors
#landscape
#angles
#windows
#lighting
#levels
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#NoodleShop
#modern
#structure
#business
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#counter
#shelving
#storage
#dynamic
#kitchenware
#transform
#adjustable
#wood
#steel
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#NoodleShop
#modern
#structure
#business
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#brick
#lighting
#dynamic
#seating
#barstool
#counter
#dining
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#NoodleShop
#modern
#structure
#business
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#wood
#material
#dynamic
#pattern
#shelving
#storage
#counter
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#NoodleShop
#modern
#structure
#business
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#wood
#material
#transformation
#adjustable
#shelving
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#NoodleShop
#modern
#structure
#business
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#dining
#counter
#kitchenware
#wood
#steel
#materials
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#LakeHouse
#modern
#structure
#residence
#exterior
#outdoor
#outside
#landscape
#windows
#angles
#dynamic
#concrete
#wood
#materials
#levels
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#LakeHouse
#modern
#structure
#residence
#exterior
#outdoor
#outside
#landscape
#windows
#lighting
#interior
#deck
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#LakeHouse
#modern
#structure
#residence
#exterior
#outdoor
#outside
#landscape
#concrete
#wood
#angles
#windows
#naturallight
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#LakeHouse
#modern
#structure
#residence
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#seating
#fireplace
#bookshelves
#storage
#windows
#naturallight
#woodburning
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#LakeHouse
#modern
#structure
#residence
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#kitchen
#sink
#appliances
#cabinets
#storage
#windows
#naturallight
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#LakeHouse
#modern
#structure
#residence
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#dining
#table
#chairs
#windows
#naturallight
#bookshelves
#storage
#fireplace
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#IslandHouse
#modern
#structure
#architecture
#midcentury
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#livingroom
#seating
#spiral
#staircase
#bookshelves
#storage
#indooroutdoorliving
#lighting
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#IslandHouse
#modern
#structure
#architecture
#midcentury
#exterior
#outdoor
#outside
#staircase
#landscape
#windows
#lighting
#views
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#IslandHouse
#modern
#structure
#architecture
#midcentury
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#indooroutdoorliving
#garagedoor
#deck
#seating
#view
#wood
#material
#landscape
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#IslandHouse
#modern
#structure
#architecture
#midcentury
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#bedroom
#bed
#desk
#windows
#seating
#naturallight
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#IslandHouse
#modern
#structure
#architecture
#midcentury
#interior
#inside
#indoors
#fireplace
#wood
#material
#windows
#naturallighting
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
#IslandHouse
#modern
#structure
#architecture
#midcentury
#exterior
#outdoor
#outside
#landscape
#windows
#lighting
#view
#deck
#ChristopherCampbellArchitecture
Set cover photo