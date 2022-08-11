SubscribeSign In
Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
Design Publishing Editor in Berlin, Germany "Quite a few of our things come from places like Bolia, BoConcept and Hay, combined with flea market finds and DIY pieces. I built that table together with my dad. I had been looking for a table that would function both as a desk and a dining table for quite some time, but what I found wasn't either quite right or just too expensive. So I asked my dad, who's very handy, if he'd come to Berlin for a weekend and help me build my own table. It's exactly how I wanted it. The chairs came from a vintage store around the corner. I don't know if it's true, but the owner told me they were once used in a church in Denmark, and I varnished them to match the table top."
The bathroom is the only space in the casita with sheet rock walls. The colorful encaustic tile floor adds a modern pop of color.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
Installing a dutch door allows the couple to moderate light and ventilation, while continuing the traditional feel of the space.
Best Practice added a new roof but kept the existing siding. A fresh coat of paint helps the casita pop, and a new window opening next to the entrance frames a new kitchenette inside.
Whitewashed pine walls and an exposed pine ceiling help soften the space, while artworks and vintage finds give it life. The black and white drawing is by Adam himself, and the couple found the hanging tumbleweed in a fence somewhere between Marfa and El Paso.
The renovation made only minor changes to the kitchen's original footprint changes were minimal. However, the entire ceiling was vaulted and skylights were added for additional natural light. "This was a reaction to the neighbors building an ADU right up to their property line,
The upper cabinets and display shelves in the kitchen are home to some of homeowner, Barrett Jackson's creations.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
A 1000xBetter removed the wrought iron and striped awning, and covered the façade in wood, leaving the distinct midcentury elements intact.
In England, one does not need planning permission for a skylight, he says, "but in certain areas, special conditions and exceptions do apply. It's best to refer the local planning guidance in your area to see whether an application may be required."
"The arched shower was not part of original plan,
Emma keeps only a small and valued selection of beloved books and items.
The home’s bedrooms connect with calming outdoor areas through large glass panels.
Ginger’s small selection of art books adds a bit of personality without throwing off the balanced calm of the bedroom.
A custom channel-tufted headboard is offset by floating nightstands and a painterly wallpaper by Porter Teleo.
In this "Executive Bedroom"—as in all 194 bedchambers—you will find original furnishings and creative use of texture and color. Translucent curtains allow just the right amount of light to filter in to balance the black metal headboards. The wooden floors and bright stone walls play off each other and give the room a natural feel, delivering an experience that is ultimately calming. Mr. Lissoni teamed up with Cassina to construct beds exclusive to the hotel. The lamps, again custom-made by Light Contract and Flos, sit on original side tables by Porro.
“I believe that whenever you’re hiring an artist, and Funn is an artist, he’s going to do his best work if he’s trusted,” says Kartheiser.
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
He worked with Kartheiser’s existing appliances in the kitchen, trading the old cabinetry for new teak.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
