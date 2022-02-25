The current homeowner added a fire pit and moody lighting to the yard.
The courtyard with its fire pit and infinity pond—extends the living area outdoors. The family has hosted events, weddings, and even a funeral here, and annual solstice parties are always a big hit with the neighbors.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Floor Plan of Glen Road Residence by Risa Boyer Architecture
Various shapes in the Dwell line of tiles can be combined to create endless combinations of alternating patterns. “When considering tile for a space I’m not just thinking about the visual presentation, but rather how the geometry of the repeating structure relates to the architecture,” explains Deam.