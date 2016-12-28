Kinfolk Gallery is a minimal space located in Copenhagen, Denmark, designed by Norm Architects. The Kinfolk Gallery and office space is a collaborative space where friends and partners can come together to share ideas and showcase their work and an office space that had an informal, elegant and homey atmosphere. The interior architecture is minimalist, but thoughtful with attention to every little detail. Every single tone, nuance and material in the space has been carefully selected to create a harmonious, precise and natural feel with haptic qualities that we felt was well suited for the Kinfolk credo of slow living.