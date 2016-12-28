This desk was designed by William Lee, who runs a furniture store in Manhattan called Modernlink.
The fifth story was added late in the design process because “our clients wanted to have their own private space,” Ruggieri says. The stunning north view across Manhattan from the penthouse is one of the home’s best features, outlined in black steel windows by Optimum.
After purchasing a thin, L-shaped lot in Tokyo, Tamotsu Nakada asked architect and friend Koji Tsutsui to create an open-plan concrete home to fit the site. Photo by Iwan Baan.
A spacious deck was created as part of the addition. A cantilevered concrete bench stretches out to the rear garden and complements the adjacent concrete wall.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
Kinfolk Gallery is a minimal space located in Copenhagen, Denmark, designed by Norm Architects. The Kinfolk Gallery and office space is a collaborative space where friends and partners can come together to share ideas and showcase their work and an office space that had an informal, elegant and homey atmosphere. The interior architecture is minimalist, but thoughtful with attention to every little detail. Every single tone, nuance and material in the space has been carefully selected to create a harmonious, precise and natural feel with haptic qualities that we felt was well suited for the Kinfolk credo of slow living.
Excerpt from Swedish photographer Jonas Ingearstedt's Kinfolk I book
