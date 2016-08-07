The space was conceived as a showcase for the client's collection of midcentury modern furniture. Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
LYNKO modular system by Argentinian architect and designer Natalia Geci.
Hem customizable cabinet
Hem customizable shelves
The Chain shelving system by Nendo for Hem takes customizable home storage to the next level, allowing users to build elaborate box "chains" using specially designed connectors.
Designed in 1960 for Vitsœ by Dieter Rams, the 606 Shelving System remains a storage favorite because it adapts with the times—literally. Installing the modular structure is foolproof, and customizing it rewards creativity.
Hang the folded chair in a closet until it's ready to be used.
The Entertainment Shelf includes a panel that slides to reveal easy-to-reach shelves on either side.
The Box Kitchen contains two burners, a ventilation hood, a sink, a dishwasher, and a microwave. A fold-down laminated countertop creates a prep surface.
In its closed position, the piece looks like a storage unit. A door on wheels slides open to reveal a kitchen inside.
Wood WorksFaced with the challenge of a diminutive New York apartment in desperate need of a refresh, architect Tim Seggerman went straight to his toolbox to craft a Nakashima-inspired interior, featured in our November Small Spaces issue.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.