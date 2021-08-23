Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
The bold yet minimalist residence sits lightly on the land and engages with the surrounding scenery.
Nikki Adcock and Rick Hill designed and built the Hideaway, a 162-square-foot cabin, to be a weekend retreat. It’s sided with Japanese cedar and features a matte black, corrugated steel roof that references traditional backcountry huts.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
Out of The Valley just completed their latest project, the Holly Water Cabin—and it’s available for rent.
The home went through an 18-month renovation period.
At 23 years old, self-taught designer Mariah Hoffman set out to craft her own 156-square-foot sanctuary.
Burns commissioned New York City–based firm MESH Architecture to remodel the residence in 2008. Since the property was flanked by homes on both sides, the team designed an interior courtyard, which allowed the home to more easily connect with the outdoors.
A rear view of the home shows a platform running along the lower level, providing opportunities for swimming or for mooring a small boat alongside the structure.
The multicolored cushions were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Viviana Cortes.
The Ramseys finished the pool after they moved in. Although Alterstudio had also designed a cabana, the couple decided not to build it in favor of keeping more outdoor space. Chairs and lounges by Loll join an umbrella by California Umbrella.
One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.
The sunlit family room features sliding glass doors that provide direct access to the surrounding patio and backyard.
Dwellings
Winner: Casa Ter by Mesura
Mesura designed a retreat for a family of five in the Catalonian countryside, utilizing regional and artisanal building techniques and local materials for a sustainable home that blends with the landscape.
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
The floors throughout are bleached oak.
The clerestory windows have been preserved, and the house now has a dark facade that recedes into the foliage.
Irvington, New York
Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Another view of the living area shows a sliding glass door that leads out to the patio. The current owners enlarged portions of the outdoor spaces as well.
The lofty atrium of this Claude Oakland–designed residence in Orange County floods the interiors with natural light.
The living area also flows into a sunlit dining area.
Surrounded by an apple orchard, an evergreen grove, and gardens originally tended by the owners’ parents, Sheffield Residence keeps family memories alive.
The garage adds 100 square feet of living space, plus there is a large backyard.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
The large Chinese Flame tree can be fully enjoyed from the two outdoor seating areas.
Keyan Mizani and Alexia Zerbinis work from a ground-floor storefront studio that could be converted to either a garage or a leasable accessory dwelling unit.