Working within a tight footprint due to building restrictions, the two-story main building includes most of the bedrooms and communal spaces, with guest quarters placed in a separate structure.
IF House - Photo 11
Double Gable Eichler Remodel The new owners of this home had long dreamed of an Eichler remodel they would live in forever. Their vision was clean, contemporary, and open. Klopf Architecture would design and reconfigure the kitchen / family room, remove some walls and add windows, reconfigure the bathrooms / laundry areas / closets and upgrade systems to be more efficient, while working closely with the talented executive mother of three on selection of interior finishes and fixtures. The owners decorated and furnished the home themselves, with many vintage mid-century modern furniture pieces and original art.
Modern Atrium House The owners, inspired by mid-century modern architecture, hired Klopf Architecture to design an Eichler-inspired 21st-Century, energy efficient new home that would replace a dilapidated 1940s home. The home follows the gentle slope of the hillside while the overarching post-and-beam roof above provides an unchanging datum line. The changing moods of nature animate the house because of views through large glass walls at nearly every vantage point. Every square foot of the house remains close to the ground creating and adding to the sense of connection with nature.
Pederson was thrilled to be able to keep the home's floor-to-ceiling glass walls—a feature not possible with new construction because of the Title 24 restrictions.
“Everything was in fairly bad repair,” says Jessy Moss, recalling her first impression of seeing the 1961 post-and-beam home on Zillow. But one feature that caught her eye—and hinted to her that the house might be worth a visit—was the cluster of circular pavers that enlivened the driveway. Later, after she and her husband, Steve Jocz, bought the home, they had new concrete pavers laid in a similar pattern.
