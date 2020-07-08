Subscribe to Dwell
The home has been stylishly staged by local business, The Good Mod, who specialize in vintage furniture and custom pieces.
The open plan living space is composed of the kitchen, dining, and living room. A bold wood-burning hearth anchors the living space.
The back view of the home.
The bold, black geometric facade of William /Kaven's Royal residence.
Matching Ladena sinks by Kohler, outfitted with Talis S faucets by Hansgrohe, stand inside polished Stormy Sky countertops by PentalQuartz.
