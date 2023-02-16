Terrazzo floors and skylight up above add visual interest.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
The cube is connected to a discrete kitchenette with built-in cabinetry.
A built-in coffee machine in the kitchenette.
Elsewhere, the blocks accommodate other uses, like support for a built-in table and benches in the kitchen and a rooftop observatory (next slide) for watching the sun set over the Ilaló volcano.
The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.
In the kitchen, a Blanco exhaust fan is surrounded by a stove, oven, and dishwasher by Westinghouse. A series of pendants by She Lights are equipped with LED fittings.
An older building doesn't mean that it can't also be modern, particularly in the kitchen.
“After speaking to hundreds of homeowners, we realized that our vision of converting garages (and upcycling other unused spaces into housing) couldn't be done at scale without revisiting the way we approach renovation as a whole,” says Schneider.
By simplifying their offerings in both layout and finish options, Homestead has managed to corral the challenges of working with contractors and homeowners, finding a balance that satisfies the majority of their clients and collaborators.
The renovation of the existing garage resulted in an ADU that was delightfully cheerful, inside and out, with a design that emphasized natural daylight through carefully-selected finishes and deliberately-placed windows.
Architect Matt Garcia designed a 540-square-foot ADU for a musician’s 1960s ranch style home in Ashland. The large lot size, about an acre, meant that Garcia could have doubled the size of the new build, but he preferred the challenge of keeping it smaller.
The exposed ceiling beams and inserted steel framing system are visible in the lower level, where Lange and Dixon relax with their son Paul.
Facing the front facade on the English basement level, a sectional of Dixon’s design punctuates the otherwise neutral hues with a stately purple. The lamp is a double-suspension Tolomeo from Artemide. The reupholstered Thonet chair lends balance to the room through its own asymmetry.
Riffing on the Los Angeles phenomenon of people "murdering out" their cars—that is, removing all the trim and blacking everything out—architect Barbara Bestor and craftsman Eric Lamers covered most surfaces in this Los Angeles kitchen with matte black laminate, including the fridge and the overhead cabinets.
The pair’s art covers a cork wall where Eva Luna reads in a vintage Danish lounge chair.
The first thing landscape designer Laura Cooper asked Devis and Purdy was to recall childhood gardens and outdoor play. In that spirit, she designed their backyard, integrating the high ground with the low just outside the “kids’ wing.” The resulting series of outdoor rooms on this quarter-acre is full of memory and play.
Purdy, Eva Luna, and Simon play cards under a Louvre Light by Established & Sons.
The entrance is an artistic mix of midcentury lines and features globe pendant lighting.
The bath’s Kohler Purist fixtures and Frederick Weinberg animal figures sit on a Corian countertop
If you're looking for the ultimate minimalist bed frame, a platform bed with edges that extend beyond the mattress allow it to double as a bedside table, eliminating the need for other furniture.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
The countertop is Portuguese marble. A Purist faucet from Kohler also features a black matte finish. The pendant lights are vintage glass models, painted in black.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
The gray Lueders limestone countertop and backsplash in the kitchenette are paired with Avalon fixtures from California Faucets in the Oil Rubbed Bronze finish.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
This minimalist Belgian kitchen extends its marble backsplash up the height of the wall to give the open space a greater feeling of enclosure.
Yang Yeo and his girlfriend Ching Ian relax on the back stoop of their renovated and radically updated Singapore shophouse—an archetypal building type in this busy port city. “Shophouses brought back memories of our childhood,” says Yeo.
Shophouses are a staple of Southeast Asian urban architecture. A team of designers including Yong Ter, Teng Wui, Andrew Lee, and Edwin Foo renovated this shophouse into a contemporary sanctuary over the course of two years. They left the roof completely open from the beginning of the original airshaft to the back of the house. The heart is a cooking/dining area with a 13-foot-long Indonesian table made from a single piece of teak.
Once inside, visitors are greeted by three ten-foot-tall hand-carved antique panel doors.