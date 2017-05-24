The flooring and stair risers are European ash, treated with a varnish that was tinted one percent white.
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic apartment. "I'm a fan of simple modern furniture, with a twist," says Carr. "I wanted to buy everything from Piet Hein Eek."
Furniture throughout the house echoes the soft materiality of the architectural details, which include original pine floorboards refinished with lye and wood soap. The music room armchair and footstool are vintage, from Ercol; the blue-gray Grasshopper floor lamp is by Greta Grossman from Gubi.
Lyons and Brill designed several custom touches, like the copper-plated knobs they installed on the Sektion kitchen cabinetry from IKEA, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s muted Breakfast Room Green.
The Menagerie Collection is a series of prints that depict animals and flora in a range of soft, yet vibrant colors. Although compositionally simple, each print is comprised of several parts—the graphic is screen printed on 140 lb. arches watercolor paper, after which McGinnis fills the colored print with a hand-drawn line sketch. From there, the 100 percent cotton paper is mounted and framed in an ash wood frame. Shown: Yellow Leaf, Blue Horse, Blue Fern, Red Snake, Blue Elephant. Also pictured: Cherner Lounge Arm Chair, Nelson Bubble Lamp Criss Cross Ball Pendant, and Shapes Rug.
Vignettes show off what Aumas does best. In this one, he takes advantage of the apartment’s tall windows.
The formal lounge plays host to Angelucci’s collection of mid-century modern furniture. A pair of Leather Sling chairs by Aussie-born sculptor Clement Meadmore sit under the window; a black Snoopy lamp by Achille Castiglioni for Flos is on the mantle.
It might look complicated, but Studio DB's Britt and Damian Zunino, the duo behind this stunning bathroom space, say transitioning tiles to wooden floorboards is surprisingly straightforward. "The first step is getting your contractor on board, but the actual work isn't that complicated," they told MyDomaine. #design #interior #home #tile #mydomaine #bathroom
White oak makes a return appearance on the ceiling in the master bedroom.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
Mark Fekete and Viviana de Loera of MARK+VIVI transformed a former tire shop in the Verdun borough of Montreal into a welcoming home-office, exposing beams on the ground floor and making liberal use of locally sourced Canadian plywood.
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
The top floor holds the Chiavellis’ bedroom suite, with a dressing room and built-in spa. “The farmers dried their crops up here,” says Chiavelli. “We knew right away this was the spot that we wanted to have our own room.”
A sculptural terrarium brings the landscape indoors. This two-tier wooden box planter is but one of many designs by Plant-in City, a cooperative of artists and technologists who create a series of intricate, micro-ecosystems of “green architecture.”
Ballantyne House by Warren & Mahoney (1959)
In the study, strip lighting illuminates a desk almost entirely surrounded by built-in bookshelves.
Little Box on the Prairie is a 700-square-foot house made from two recycled shipping containers. It’s situated on 10-acres of rolling prairie, just north of Livingston Montana, and blends rustic coziness with clean, modern design. Many of the finishes, such as the redwood flooring and plywood wall panels, were salvaged off-site, recycled, and reused. The outside deck is perfect for chatting over morning coffee, enjoying an evening glass of wine, or gazing at the Absaroka Mountains while deer or antelope pass by. The house comfortably sleeps two, and a third can sleep on the sofa if needed.
Triple-glazed, frosted windows emit soft, filtered light against pale gray and blue surfaces inthe master bathroom. Lucian Field matte-glass and Lucian Mosaics penny round tiles, both by Ann Sacks, line the floor and walls.
