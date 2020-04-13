On a steep, forested, nearly 30-degree slope adjacent to a ski run and lodge north of Lake Tahoe, Greg Faulkner, founder of Faulkner Architects, spent multiple years working on this contemporary family cabin. The roof "tilts up to the mountains and down to the valley like a visor, while the main home mirrors the ski run to the east side of the property, so the home has a central axis that runs up through it," he says. During the winter, one can ski directly into the living room, with its inset fireplace and 17-foot-high ceilings.
The kitchen is streamlined and modern, with a black seamless backsplash, a minimalist faucet, and a wood-clad vent hood.
23 Beekman has been featured in fashion shoots, TV shows, and movies—including a memorable fire drill scene from director Wes Anderson's 2001 cult favorite, "The Royal Tenenbaums."
Roofless House floor plan
Triangles are a central theme in this peaceful, light-filled home. The geometric shape is reflected in a tastefully placed pendant lamp.
In this off-the-grid cabin in New Zealand is a polished brass-lined kitchen niche with a matching tap by Arne Jacobsen for Vola that contrasts the otherwise spare, black, minimalist interiors.
The fireplace is clad in dark, textured limestone (Pietra D’Avola) sourced from Stone Source, which contrasts nicely against the white walls.
Built in 1954, this three-bedroom, two-bath Cliff May prefab home in Tustin, California, was completed in just a few days after the concrete slabs were poured.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
To evoke the structure’s past as a horse stable, and provide options for the use of the space, Schaer and his team employed Sing Core sliding barn doors mounted on Krownlab’s Axel hardware. The sliding track runs the full width of the building, allowing residents to open or conceal a bedroom, kitchenette, and entrance to an adjacent 530 square-foot garage, all depending on how the spaces are being used. The kitchenette, seen left, features a Kraus sink and a chrome Grohe Concetto faucet.
Based on the triangular form, the Brutalist-style property is a giant, soaring statement of redwood, steel, and Bouquet Canyon stone.
