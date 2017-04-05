An Envy II Wall-Faced Suite toilet by Parisi sits in the home’s sole bathroom and Caroma’s Starlett 1850 Island Bath was installed next to the window.
Whether it’s in the middle of the room or tucked away in a tiny corner, a bathtub is a key component of bathroom design.
Designer Tom Givone mixed a raw pine vanity with a sleek Produits Neptune Zen bathtub, clad in planks salvaged from the demolition of his previous home. Photo by Mark Mahaney
The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.
On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
Adjacent to the bedroom, the bathroom features microcement-coated walls, along with a custom sink and vanity. Dornbracht Tara sink faucets and dual rainfall showerheads finish the space.
The clients nixed a powder coating on the stair treads, fearing it would wear away, but approved it for custom, gray steel vanities in the master bathroom. Bathroom floors look like poured concrete but are actually thin, troweled-on microtopping.
The adjoining master bathroom is connected by mirrored pocket door with bronze trim at the frame. The graphic space features a Kaldewei tub, Domus tiles, and Dornbracht faucets and fixtures. A marble vanity top and medicine cabinet sit against the far wall; a compact wood bench slides smartly under the vanity.