The 11+ World Clock reinterprets the traditional functionality of the clock by creating a unique and playful interaction between the user and the design. Although the face of the World Clock may not seem out of the ordinary, its cylindrical body allows it to display 24 different time zones via a clever rolling mechanism. Independently working hands allow the clock to be quickly rolled to any of its 24 time zones, while immediately transitioning back to the local time. View the clock in action here.
Marquetry is a minimal side table by Manchester-based designers David Winter and Natasha Kurth. The table’s intention is to change our perceptions of material value, workmanship and artistic impression. The piece is influenced by Junichiro Tanizaki’s essay In Praise of Shadows, in which the comparisons of light and darkness are used portray contrasts between Western and Asian cultures. The surface effect is created using inlaid wooden veneer (marquetry) inspired by the tonal variations in graphite. The single-color veneer creates subtle tonal changes as the viewer interacts with the work. Light and darkness become equally important to the visual experience. The design also sources inspiration from Leonard Koren’s writing on Japanese aesthetics. The precision machine turned graphite legs trace their life path, revealing the impermanent and transient nature of materials and objects in our world.
Uluru is a minimal concrete seating solution created by London-based designers Shiro Studio. The design has been conceived as a modular and sculptural family of seating elements made of UHPC, ultra high performance concrete. Uluru’s sculptural identity begins from a plain surface that is gently pulled vertically to create a comfortable backrest support. Each component is modular so when connected to each other they form a continuous, sculptural micro-landscape that can vary in size and configuration. Playfulness is also a very important feature: in public spaces benches can become an improvised playground, allowing children to explore different seating postures whilst engaging with their innate spatial curiosity.
Book jackets by Alvin Lustig and a vintage subway sign hang over a custom bed by Jeff Jenkins Design + Development.
