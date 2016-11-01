With a small budget, an open mind, and perhaps a little help from your friends, there’s nothing stopping you from building your own tiny home.
One North Face tent sits atop a deck; another caps the main building, which contains a kitchen and dining area.
Cedar slats mark the facade of Floating House, Doug and Becca Worple's lake house in Ontario. The architects, MOS, chose materials and shapes that wouldn’t stand out. “They’re really simple, almost Platonic forms,” principal Michael Meredith says. The modest cabin has boat, a gabled roof and a cladding of untreated cedar, a material that shows up on docks and homes along Georgian Bay. “Allowing the buildings to weather seems the right thing to do,” Sample says. And it’s ready for winter: Sliding barn doors seal the place up as an impenetrable box.
A Rolling Hut. Photo by Tim Bies, Olson Kundig Architects.
A footbridge connects the Floating House to the island.
In the tiny town of Auvilliers, France, architect Jean-Baptiste Barache designed an elegant cedar-shingled home with an A-frame construction.
San Francisco firm Lundberg Design built this cabin out of reclaimed materials, including the exterior redwood, which has aged into an elegant, ashen gray. In a past life, the pool acted as a water tank for livestock.
The 4TREEHOUSE features a futuristic illuminated facade that looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie.
Constructed from locally sourced materials, this recently built home by Scott & Scott Architects mimics the classic A-frame.
