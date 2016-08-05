Historic Preservation and Adaptive Reuse. When AIA architects Chava Danielson and Eric Haas of DSH // architecture transformed a midcentury Los Angeles insurance building into the Larchmont Charter High School campus, featured in Dwell’s May 2015 issue, they preserved key elements of the original structure, while reconfiguring the interior, adding vibrant washes of color, and creating classrooms that would inspire students. The two will walk the audience through the project. Joining Danielson and Haas onstage will be Leo Marmol, FAIA, of Marmol Radziner, whose firm has undertaken the most sensitive restorations of iconic architecture, including Richard Neutra’s Kaufmann House, Rudolf Schindler’s Elliot House, and E. Stewart Williams’ 1961 Santa Fe Federal Savings and Loan building in Palm Springs, California (pictured above), which was repurposed into the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. Join the trio as they embark on a visual and philosophical journey through the concepts of preservation, restoration and adaptive reuse. This course will be held on Saturday, May 30, 12:00 p.m. at Stage A