San Diego Convention Center Expansion by Fentress Civitas.
Visitors scale a series of outdoor staircases that wind their way up the structure. Volume and Studio Terpeluk turned the risers into a teaching moment about energy use and the impact of every day activities.
The "Tippy Cup Rain Chain" teaches the children about water conservation.
Rollerhaüs's proposal for the Seattle Center Memorial Pavilion & Gardens includes a wetlands, observation deck, open air performance space, and rooftop community gardens.
A rendering of the Medeu Sports Center by Audrey Matlock Architect, proposed for the foothills of the Tian Shan Mountains in Kazakhstan. The design calls for much of the center to be built below grade, leaving the zinc-clad roof and zig-zagging clerestories to make the building's architectural statement.
Historic Preservation and Adaptive Reuse. When AIA architects Chava Danielson and Eric Haas of DSH // architecture transformed a midcentury Los Angeles insurance building into the Larchmont Charter High School campus, featured in Dwell’s May 2015 issue, they preserved key elements of the original structure, while reconfiguring the interior, adding vibrant washes of color, and creating classrooms that would inspire students. The two will walk the audience through the project. Joining Danielson and Haas onstage will be Leo Marmol, FAIA, of Marmol Radziner, whose firm has undertaken the most sensitive restorations of iconic architecture, including Richard Neutra’s Kaufmann House, Rudolf Schindler’s Elliot House, and E. Stewart Williams’ 1961 Santa Fe Federal Savings and Loan building in Palm Springs, California (pictured above), which was repurposed into the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. Join the trio as they embark on a visual and philosophical journey through the concepts of preservation, restoration and adaptive reuse. This course will be held on Saturday, May 30, 12:00 p.m. at Stage A
The Asia Society Texas Center, which was established in 1979 in part by former First Lady Barbara Bush and former Ambassador Roy M. Huffington, is today housed in an otherworldly, Yoshio Taniguchi–designed building. The Japanese architect is best-known for his renovation of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
