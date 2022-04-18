Designed specifically for steeper sites which may be difficult for conventional floor plans, this home steps up with a hillside, providing stability to steeper slopes by working with, rather than against, the landscape. Its low profile and possible green roofs ensure it blends elegantly into almost any natural environment. By entering the home from the end rather than the center, the organization allows for easy access along a hillside, keeping driveways and entry paths out of the views that are maximized by the linear format. The stepped mass of the building creates ample roof terraces and a private outdoor courtyard separating the master suite and a beautiful studio/office. The house features 4 bedrooms, a studio/office, and a family room, along with 4 baths and roof decks, making single level living possible.