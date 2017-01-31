Abutting the kitchen, the owners’ existing dining chairs, table, and bench have found a new home beneath the extension’s glass planes and plywood structure. Reflective white Terrazo floors further accentuate the airiness of the open-concept extension.
Abutting the kitchen, the owners’ existing dining chairs, table, and bench have found a new home beneath the extension’s glass planes and plywood structure. Reflective white Terrazo floors further accentuate the airiness of the open-concept extension.
A cantilevered cabin designed by R D Gentzler blends into the forest, even as it hovers above a 20-foot drop-off. Its south face is almost entirely glass, but a roof canopy limits solar gain. “We sit on the deck all afternoon watching the trees, and the time just flies by,” says resident Maricela Salas.
A cantilevered cabin designed by R D Gentzler blends into the forest, even as it hovers above a 20-foot drop-off. Its south face is almost entirely glass, but a roof canopy limits solar gain. “We sit on the deck all afternoon watching the trees, and the time just flies by,” says resident Maricela Salas.
Once a horse stable, this Chicago house first got a superficial makeover from Oprah (we wonder whether Stedman likes modern) before architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang was called in for a more substantial renovation and a dazzlingly porous brick screen.
Once a horse stable, this Chicago house first got a superficial makeover from Oprah (we wonder whether Stedman likes modern) before architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang was called in for a more substantial renovation and a dazzlingly porous brick screen.
The home’s deck extends outward toward a vista. General contractor McCutcheon Construction was tasked with improving insulation and installing double-pane windows throughout.
The home’s deck extends outward toward a vista. General contractor McCutcheon Construction was tasked with improving insulation and installing double-pane windows throughout.
The sofas are designed by Robin Day for Habitat. The walnut frame nicely contrasts with the soft leather cushions.
The sofas are designed by Robin Day for Habitat. The walnut frame nicely contrasts with the soft leather cushions.
The dining room table is “a special Breuer design,” the architect’s associate William Landsberg wrote to Robert Snower in August 1954. “It is the table which he is using in his own home and costs about $375 to make.” The walnut piece is wider at one end to make it easier for the host to serve dishes. Breuer suggested using a blue Micarta top, which his clients did not choose, and also specified the metallic legs for the Eames DCM chairs. A bamboo screen, original to the house, separates the room from the front entrance.
The dining room table is “a special Breuer design,” the architect’s associate William Landsberg wrote to Robert Snower in August 1954. “It is the table which he is using in his own home and costs about $375 to make.” The walnut piece is wider at one end to make it easier for the host to serve dishes. Breuer suggested using a blue Micarta top, which his clients did not choose, and also specified the metallic legs for the Eames DCM chairs. A bamboo screen, original to the house, separates the room from the front entrance.
Rich and his girlfriend Arielle sit on an IKEA sofa; the windows are from Charleston Glass.
Rich and his girlfriend Arielle sit on an IKEA sofa; the windows are from Charleston Glass.
Built in 1953, the Wiley House is made up of a single glass-and-wood rectangular pavilion that’s perched on top of a rectangular box made of stone and concrete. Johnson chose the six-acre plot of land himself and was particularly fond of the natural slopes of the site, which is surrounded by hickory trees.
Built in 1953, the Wiley House is made up of a single glass-and-wood rectangular pavilion that’s perched on top of a rectangular box made of stone and concrete. Johnson chose the six-acre plot of land himself and was particularly fond of the natural slopes of the site, which is surrounded by hickory trees.
Built in 1953, the Wiley House is made up of a single glass-and-wood rectangular pavilion that’s perched on top of a rectangular box made of stone and concrete. Johnson chose the six-acre plot of land himself and was particularly fond of the natural slopes of the site, which is surrounded by hickory trees.
Built in 1953, the Wiley House is made up of a single glass-and-wood rectangular pavilion that’s perched on top of a rectangular box made of stone and concrete. Johnson chose the six-acre plot of land himself and was particularly fond of the natural slopes of the site, which is surrounded by hickory trees.
A+Z Design Studio, run by architect and production designer Attila F. Kovács and his art director and stylist wife, Zsuzsa Megyesi, became their own clients when they converted a four-story building that was once a weapons factory, into their home. Located in the southern part of Budapest, Hungary, Loft 19, their tower-like home, and the large factory complex date back to around 1913-1915 and have become protected industrial buildings. The space is quite unusual but they’ve made it all their own creating the perfect blend of design from Kovács’ childhood years (1950s-60s) with a contemporary spin. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
A+Z Design Studio, run by architect and production designer Attila F. Kovács and his art director and stylist wife, Zsuzsa Megyesi, became their own clients when they converted a four-story building that was once a weapons factory, into their home. Located in the southern part of Budapest, Hungary, Loft 19, their tower-like home, and the large factory complex date back to around 1913-1915 and have become protected industrial buildings. The space is quite unusual but they’ve made it all their own creating the perfect blend of design from Kovács’ childhood years (1950s-60s) with a contemporary spin. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
Milman Road Renovation The Syte Architecture team referenced the past while assembling the two-story addition, cladding the exterior in zinc and reused brick from the original wall so it blended with the express chimneys and surrounding structures. Photos by Syte Achitecture
Milman Road Renovation The Syte Architecture team referenced the past while assembling the two-story addition, cladding the exterior in zinc and reused brick from the original wall so it blended with the express chimneys and surrounding structures. Photos by Syte Achitecture
Though the house is sleekly modern—some visitors unaccustomed to contemporary architecture have said it looks like a spaceship—there are winks to old-time Americana throughout the property.
Though the house is sleekly modern—some visitors unaccustomed to contemporary architecture have said it looks like a spaceship—there are winks to old-time Americana throughout the property.
Visitors to the home are greeted by a George Nelson Bubble pendant in the entryway, a striking counterpoint to the home’s traditional shingle facade.
Visitors to the home are greeted by a George Nelson Bubble pendant in the entryway, a striking counterpoint to the home’s traditional shingle facade.
Torontonians Dan and Diane Molenaar head north to Drag Lake when they need a weekend away from urban life—though they brought some of the city with them. The mirrored windows that circle the cottage were recycled from two office towers in Toronto.
Torontonians Dan and Diane Molenaar head north to Drag Lake when they need a weekend away from urban life—though they brought some of the city with them. The mirrored windows that circle the cottage were recycled from two office towers in Toronto.
Located in California’s Sugar Bowl neighborhood, this shadowy lair by Mork-Ulnes Architects looks like something out of fairy tale. "We call the house Troll Hus, with a reference to the otherworldly beings in Norse mythology and Scandinavian folklore that are said to dwell in remote mountains," architect Casper Mork-Ulnes says.
Located in California’s Sugar Bowl neighborhood, this shadowy lair by Mork-Ulnes Architects looks like something out of fairy tale. "We call the house Troll Hus, with a reference to the otherworldly beings in Norse mythology and Scandinavian folklore that are said to dwell in remote mountains," architect Casper Mork-Ulnes says.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
Concrete cut-outs in the flooring allows for indoor plantings in this huge work/live warehouse in Antwerp. (Photo by Tim Van de Velde)
Concrete cut-outs in the flooring allows for indoor plantings in this huge work/live warehouse in Antwerp. (Photo by Tim Van de Velde)
A single crepe myrtle, which sports red blossoms in summer, defines the courtyard.
A single crepe myrtle, which sports red blossoms in summer, defines the courtyard.
The design works around an existing shipping container and deck. By folding the roof along the edge of the container, Hou de Sousa was able to optimize materials and achieve the structural load distribution.
The design works around an existing shipping container and deck. By folding the roof along the edge of the container, Hou de Sousa was able to optimize materials and achieve the structural load distribution.
When Guido and Sabrina Chiavelli left their tiny apartment in Asolo to begin their family life in the northern Italian countryside, they chose to renovate a crumbling sandstone farmhouse. The desire to preserve the building's original structure while adding a modern aesthetic led the couple to augment the stone walls with teak panels and wide windows. Photo by Helenio Barbetta.
When Guido and Sabrina Chiavelli left their tiny apartment in Asolo to begin their family life in the northern Italian countryside, they chose to renovate a crumbling sandstone farmhouse. The desire to preserve the building's original structure while adding a modern aesthetic led the couple to augment the stone walls with teak panels and wide windows. Photo by Helenio Barbetta.
Tom Givone’s clients, Rose and Steve Smith, teach overseas and have owned their house for 26 years. They intended to fix it up slowly and retire there. As one problem led to another, they reached a point when they felt their only option, as Rose put it, was to “burn it down.”
Tom Givone’s clients, Rose and Steve Smith, teach overseas and have owned their house for 26 years. They intended to fix it up slowly and retire there. As one problem led to another, they reached a point when they felt their only option, as Rose put it, was to “burn it down.”
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
Homeowner Tom Givone states, “The hope has been to combine archaic and modern elements in a way that would enhance the beauty of each by virtue of its contrast with the other." While the table is situated in front of the house’s rear wall of skyscraper glass. The laminated kitchen cabinets by Ikea are framed in wraparound bluestone; the 48-inch commercial range is by FiveStar. Photo by: Mark Mahaney
Homeowner Tom Givone states, “The hope has been to combine archaic and modern elements in a way that would enhance the beauty of each by virtue of its contrast with the other." While the table is situated in front of the house’s rear wall of skyscraper glass. The laminated kitchen cabinets by Ikea are framed in wraparound bluestone; the 48-inch commercial range is by FiveStar. Photo by: Mark Mahaney
In the existing house, the wood beams were hidden under sheetrock and wallpaper. "I exposed them all, but I didn't let that dictate where the new walls would go," Givone says. "I let the beams fall where they may."
In the existing house, the wood beams were hidden under sheetrock and wallpaper. "I exposed them all, but I didn't let that dictate where the new walls would go," Givone says. "I let the beams fall where they may."
The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.
The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.
Giving users a taste of the tiny house movement, one startup offers compact cabins for short stays.
Giving users a taste of the tiny house movement, one startup offers compact cabins for short stays.
Located in Queensland, Australia, the residence was created by Sarah Waller Design, an architectural studio that’s based in the Queensland suburb of Doonan. The glass pavilion–style home was designed for Sarah Waller and her family and sits on top of a polished concrete slab. Inspired by the midcentury era, it looks out to the Noosa Valley golf course.
Located in Queensland, Australia, the residence was created by Sarah Waller Design, an architectural studio that’s based in the Queensland suburb of Doonan. The glass pavilion–style home was designed for Sarah Waller and her family and sits on top of a polished concrete slab. Inspired by the midcentury era, it looks out to the Noosa Valley golf course.
The Gregory Residence is a masterclass example in design. Furnished by renowned New Hope woodworker George Nakashima, this private and rustic home offers ingenious versatility over its 1,644 square feet of space on a 10-acre lot.
The Gregory Residence is a masterclass example in design. Furnished by renowned New Hope woodworker George Nakashima, this private and rustic home offers ingenious versatility over its 1,644 square feet of space on a 10-acre lot.
Strait envisioned a house that was molded into its surroundings and that disrupted the landscape as little as possible. Similar to her work, the structure delicately touches down in an organic way. When they were developing the plans on-site, they were successful at moving only the bare minimum of existing boulders.
Strait envisioned a house that was molded into its surroundings and that disrupted the landscape as little as possible. Similar to her work, the structure delicately touches down in an organic way. When they were developing the plans on-site, they were successful at moving only the bare minimum of existing boulders.

34 more saves

Set cover photo