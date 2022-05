Light streams into the master suite’s dressing room through glass panes by Western Window Systems. Clothes are stored in cabinets by Molteni&C; a rustic antique bench from Amber Interiors offers a place to suit up. As in the rest of the house, the fir flooring is by Dinesen. “Having worked with Will so much, I know he responds to a very calm and cool palette of beiges and grays,” says Reddy.