Clad in white HardiePlank siding, the duplex was designed to mimic the industrial look of the shipping container extensions.
Visitors to Muuto's headquarters are greeted by high-impact graphic wall art and wraparound glass walls. Brandt describes the look as "Scandinavian with a New Yorker twist."
The basement is another newly conceived living space, subsisting on light wells below the front facade.
Vifa's Oslo Wireless Speaker. Photo courtesy of Vifa
Intelligent design: The future of the office is about providing a balanced response to the environment and the person in the office—at home, in the park, on a plane, or wherever the “office” happens to be.
A coat of white IdeaPaint can expand the limited scope of a home office.
The cantilevered office space above the garage is also underlit with exterior lighting between the driveway and the home. Landscaping is minimal, with native plants that require little maintenance. Water drains through a downspout onto pea gravel.
Norwegian architect Marianne Borge.
Sett Studio also does complete interior work. This unit features monotread, which are panels made from milled recycled wood, on the floor, walls and desk. Lately, the company has been using more bamboo.
Studio owner Joey Williams uses his space to work from home as an Austin-based media director.
With little to no permitting required because of its small size, Sett Studio units can be used for an extra bedroom, a yoga studio, a hydroponics growing area or an office space, like this 96-square-foot one shown here.