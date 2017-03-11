Front Elevation
Roche Bobois’s Agami sofa anchors the media room.
This sleek kitchen in the renovated Dolce and Burnham Residence hits warm notes with red lacquered cabinetry, cypress woodwork, and a leafy backyard vista.
The fourth-floor kitchen features appliances by Miele, and Heracleum II pendants by Bertjan Pot for Moooi hang over both the kitchen island and the dining table.
The living room features stunning views of the city, a Bend sofa and Phoenix coffee tables, both by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia and Moroso, respectively, and two Gray armchairs by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani.
The living-dining area of their own residence is lined with doors and windows from Phoenix Glass for Columbia Aluminum Products.
At Sea Ranch, a half-century-old enclave of rugged modernist houses on the Northern California coast, a new home captures the spirit of its surroundings. The client, a couple, were guided by the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. Lovers of Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, the architects made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house "was very crisp and clean," he says. "This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi." Together, the Cor-Ten steel and board-form concrete give the exterior a weathered look.
In the office are Metropolitan chairs by Jeffrey Bernett for B&B Italia. Most artwork hung throughout the house comes from Sette’s art gallery.
The dramatic bathroom features a glass sink and vanity designed and cast by Mies Grybaitis of OIA. The etched glass shower is accented by green glass tile.
The custom leather platform bed was designed by Shikany’s firm, PS Studios.
The standing seam metal roof consists of steel panels coated with corrosion-resistant coating.
The House of Earth + Light had been featured in the pages of the New York Times and on the cover of Dwell’s premiere issue, and was revisited years later. In the kitchen, an elegant palette of materials defines the open space. The rear counter is sanded stainless steel; the island counter is Purpleheart (an exotic hardwood) with a range by Dacor.
With a custom design by Scalo, the kitchen is “white and simple; we didn’t want handles,” notes De Graaf. The hotplate, oven, and teppan-yaki grill are from Falliss.
The kitchen of a home on an Amsterdam canal “is where it all happens,” says Van Zeijl. As the hub of the home, the room is situated at the front of the house and features a minimal palette and Belgian granite countertops. The table is by Pilat & Pilat and the pendants are from It’s About Romi.
Inside, just off the entrance, pendant lights from Woonfabriek hang in the triple-height central hall.
Located on a canal in a neighborhood outside central Amsterdam is the house Mark de Graaf and Sanne Wisman share with their three children. Architects Huib van Zeijl and Daniëlle Segers of Équipe based the pitched-roof house and shed on the local vernacular. "It’s a modern translation of a kid’s drawing of a typical Dutch house," says architect Huib van Zeijl.
Similar architectural geometries are at play in the ceiling of a bathroom, where custom sinks by Concr3te accompany Grohe fixtures.
Thanks to a sliding glass door in the shower, even the master bathroom manages to retain a connection with nature. Custom cabinetry, a Sielstone Niebla counter and Kohler Verticyl sink, however, all offer compelling reasons to stay inside.
Cedar planks and gray-stained oak flooring line the interior. A minimalist LED lighting strip by Systemalux runs through the kitchen area, enhancing the wood ceiling’s reddish tone.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
The modern fireplace is located at the original chimney stack of the building. Robb Studio created a sculptural fireplace using exposed concrete, steel, and shou sugi ban wood for the hearth seat.
