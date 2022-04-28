The new timber stairs wrap around the outer walls of the home, replacing the original staircase which divided the living and dining spaces on the ground floor. The new stairs allow the two spaces to be connected via an open plan.
Richly colored koa wood is native to Hawaii and, increasingly rare, can only be harvested from dead trees on public lands.
The exterior massing was the first thing the couple nailed down while details like the stairs took a bit longer. "The challenge is that you realize there’s an infinite amount of detail you can drill down into," says John.
In a lightweight counterpoint to the preserved stone columns, the staircase is composed of floating wood tread and handcrafted metal spindles, fabricated by a local blacksmith.
The kitchen has Ann Sacks tile on the backsplash.
In the primary bathroom, light from the window illuminates the walk-in shower. “The window showers light into the space,” says Frank. “That was a terrific discovery.”
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.