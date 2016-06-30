Our favorite piece in the whole house. A 1960 sketch of downtown Cincinnati by Franklin McMahon. It's 40 x 75 inches and hangs above the couch in our living room.
Inspiration for the bedroom came straight from the pages of Dwell. Specifically the bedroom from the feature "Hitting the Plateau" from Vol. 15 Issue 02: A Fresh Start.
The framed football patch is my Grandpa's. It reads "County Champs, Undefeated 1954-55, 22 Straight".
