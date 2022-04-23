In one of the bedrooms, the bed is by Huppé and the linens are from The Company Store.
Lane also designed a detached screen porch for the property. Its orientation captures the view of a small mountain across the lake. “A New Hampshire lake house always has a screened porch,” he says. “This one allows for a separate experience that connects you to nature.”
Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors in the bedroom create an instant indoor-outdoor connection.
Ethan and Katelynn love to sit in the dinette area, with the rear doors of the van open, and watch the sunset over the ocean together.
Now, at the top of the stairs, the owners are met with a beautiful view to the mountains.
The interior doorway was widened and generous glass exterior doors installed to connect the room to the revitalized barbecue and pool area. The dining room retains the inset fish tank in the wall (not pictured).
The glass walls in the master bedroom allow the treetops to act as a natural curtain, and create the feeling of sleeping in a tree house.
Arranged beneath the retro-style Savoy chandelier, this alluring spot comprises the low-slung Hunter lounge and Addie coffee, which features a brushed metallic finish and black glass inset that accentuates its sculptural form.
The screened-in porch leads into an open great one on one half of the structure.
The left side of the pool features a terrace and a large outdoor kitchen, while the right side includes suspended lighting and the changing rooms. The masonry screen—which is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian period—allows for a dynamic display of light and shadows on the terrace.
The windows throughout the house are by Architectural Profiles Limited. In the master bedroom the high triangular window is “excellent for stargazing,” says Rich.
"Garden rooms
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
The great room is designed for indoor/outdoor living. The floor-to-ceiling glass wall at the back of the space (which is just a slice of the all-glass rear) includes a bi-fold NanaWall door system that opens the home to an outdoor terrace and the lush surroundings.
Taking cues from the warmth of the setting sun, Brooklyn-based Workstead’s renovated a 1,800-square-foot Tribeca loft in an 1864 factory building. A timber palette and custom woodwork achieve a cozy feel throughout, and the architects tore out awkward interior partitions and dated finishes and exposed the building’s original fir joists to restore the loft’s open and airy feel. Oversized windows, a light color palette, and a minimalist design approach help pull natural light deep into the home while simultaneously directing views out toward the Hudson River.
Kim notes that black walls will trend as homeowners seek out a clutter-free home.
A pair of double doors leads to the large screened porch. At the ceiling, rafters underscore the skylight, casting shadows that mark the passage of the sun.
Winkelman Architecture delivers grown-up summer-camp vibes with this unassuming retreat on the coast of Maine.
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
The site was constrained by the root system of the mature trees, along with parking requirements, leading to a massing of two stacked boxes, with the larger upper level creating an overhang.
Thanks to a robust solar panel array, the house is net-zero, with enough energy to charge the couple's electric car as well.
The goal for the first floor was to embrace the shade provided by the mature trees, create a rich material moment, and incorporate all of the storage that the family would need.
They may have built this family cabin economically, but view of the ocean is priceless.
The interior also features numerous local touches, including a pair of oak Krysset chairs in natural leather by the Norwegian furniture company Eikund.
Inside, wraparound windows provide panoramic views of the fjord and mountains.
A painting by Tina Beebe hangs in the master bedroom.
In the bedroom , Ball Light pendants by Michael Anastassiades hang above Tulip side tables by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The linens are by Brooklinen, and the Serif TV is by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Samsung.
At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside.
“We drew a lot of inspiration from the house itself, but we tried to push it a bit further. We wanted to figure out a way to open the back elevation completely,” says Leidner.
The dining area features a Roundish table from Maruni and Thonet 209 chairs.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
“The atrium is the first place you enter,” says Leidner. “Traditionally, it’s a hardscaped area with some potted plants, but we wanted it to be more like a full garden, right in the middle of the house.”
