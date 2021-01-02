The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
Vino Pins are a stylish approach to modern wine racking, starting at one bottle. These metal wine pegs are perfect for small kitchen displays as well as larger cellar projects.
Vino Pins are a stylish approach to modern wine racking, starting at one bottle. These metal wine pegs are perfect for small kitchen displays as well as larger cellar projects.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
Set cover photo