The Treehouse, also part of the Post Ranch Inn, features Cor-ten panels.
The Treehouse, also part of the Post Ranch Inn, features Cor-ten panels.
Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
“One of the goals of Zenkaya was to create employment in a country crippled by [an unemployment rate of over 25 percent],” explains the architect, who likes to call himself a social entrepreneur.
“One of the goals of Zenkaya was to create employment in a country crippled by [an unemployment rate of over 25 percent],” explains the architect, who likes to call himself a social entrepreneur.
Photo by Patrick Barta
Photo by Patrick Barta
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
Set cover photo