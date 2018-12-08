The industrial use of building materials continues to the interior closets, cupboards, and kitchen area.
The gabled volumes, angled outward and slightly cantilevered, capture commanding views through giant windows framed in sapele mahogany (below). Marlene recalls the first snowfall at the house.
Weathered steel retaining walls hold in the slope.
Landscape architect Kevin Campion went to great lengths to protect the poplar trees during construction. Delta Millworks charred the cedar gable fronts following the shou sugi ban technique.
The master bathroom features an Agape tub with a Watermark filler.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
Greenery at the entrance of the home.
Succulents spill out of planters from Wayfair on an outer wall. “The idea was to imitate birds flying up to the sky,” Lynn says.
A sitting area off the main living space features chairs upholstered by Berkeley Fabrics & Upholstery and a light fixture from Lights Fantastic.
Behind her is the greenhouse, where Lynn starts vegetables like lettuce, Swiss chard, and tomatoes. Landscape architect David Hocker defined the sunken fire pit area with Cor-Ten steel.
Two sculptural wooden chairs face a wood-burning stove.
Underneath the raised deck, a play structure was formed out of vertical grain cedar slats. Punched openings reveal the playfulness, and is topped by a glass guard with button clips and large starphire glass panels. The modeled, integral color stucco carries the industrial feel from the inside to the outside, and the Weatherwood Stain on the cedar finishes this look.
The listening area features a sound system by Chuck Knowledge that was tuned to every space and material in the home. A one of a kind collaboration between Chuck, the owners, and construction team delivers phenomenal sounds that includes made to order woofers built into the custom sectional sofa by Kroll. Absorbant panels by Owens Corning on the ceiling assist in the tuning as well as preventing sound transmission to and from the rest of the home. 12 foot high Fleetwood doors open to the deck, spa, and conversation pit spaces.
North Hatley, Quebec
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The Russian River location is equipped with 24 custom Airstream trailers and 10 luxury canvas tents.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
Sævik compares her house to a contemplative hideout. “It’s very quiet,” she says. “You can concentrate and let thoughts fly.” Her favorite summer pastimes include reading, painting, drawing, yoga, and “just sitting and feeling the forest,” she says.
Designed by architects Rick Shean and Christopher Simmonds, a project in Quebec, Canada, was a winner of the 2014 Architects Challenge, a collection of annual submissions each year that display architectural creativity and feature Marvin Windows and Doors. On our Design for Humankind panel, Christine Marvin will represent a family business dedicated to accommodating residents of all abilities.
The table’s base, which itself is an additional storage container, rolls easily into place to support the surface.
Located in Los Altos, California, Curt Cline's modern house seeks to respect the neighborhood fabric. By keeping the abode low-slung, using a few simple geometries, and the leaving the facade spare, Cline helped the structure blend in with the 1940s and 1950s structures around it. The materials—board-formed concrete and cedar slats—instill a contemporary California aesthetic.
A dark concrete countertop is paired with blue laminate cabinets in architect Janet Bloomberg’s kitchen.
Wherever possible, Shively looked to work with local craftsmen. For example, all of the cabinetry was made by Lambright Woodworking, an Amish company in Indiana, and custom doors and trim were made by Jarzab Construction, a team of local Polish carpenters.