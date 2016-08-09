San Francisco firm Lundberg Design built this cabin out of reclaimed materials, including the exterior redwood, which has aged into an elegant, ashen gray. In a past life, the pool acted as a water tank for livestock.
Perched Lightly on the Edge of the Earth The Autonomous Tent is an exciting new form of architecture, which has been engineered as a permanent structure, yet can be raised in just a few days and “leave without a trace.” Although these private hideaways provide all of the luxuries of a home, they do not require a foundation or utilities. This revolutionary new direction in sustainable living respects every aspect of our delicate ecosystems.
The Autonomous Tent - It's kind of like a yurt, only the high tech manufacturing process ensures absolute precision providing simple installation and a tight seal between fabric and frame that cannot be accomplished with a yurt, making the structure look and feel more permanent.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
