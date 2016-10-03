Buddy is a minimal lamp created by Copenhagen-based designer Mads Sætter-Lassen. This unassuming desk lamp is just that, a multi-functional design that gives busy individuals a base to come back to. Equipped with a holder to contain pens, pencils, keys or loose change, Buddy lends a hand when you need help keeping track of essentials. As Buddy organizes small items, it helps surfaces remain uncluttered and keeps important objects within reach. The multi-directional shade enables the beam to be directed towards the area where light is needed. Available in matt finishes of dark grey, off-white, green and Marsala, Buddy suits a variety of interiors and applications. Wherever you place it, Buddy promises to be a fun and quirky companion you’ll enjoy getting acquainted with.