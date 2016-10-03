Beoplay H7 keeps playing from the moment you turn it on in the morning until you take them off at night - all on a single charge. Even the slightest touch puts you in full control of Beoplay H7. Use the touch interface to answer a call, change song or adjust the volume. Beoplay H7 features advanced battery technology with up to 20 hours of wireless playtime. The soft lambskin on the ear cushions and their adaptive memory foam ensure you get a headphone that is comfortable enough to wear all day long. Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX and AAC codecs gives you uncompromising wireless sound, whether listening to music or talking on the phone.