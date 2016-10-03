This sophisticated humidifier generates sufficient humidity to any personal space - whether it be your bedroom, office, or living room - by using a USB port you can connect either directly to your computer or wall outlet. An intuitive dimming LED light softly notifies its operating status to the user. The humidifier has a capacity of 440ml, and can humidify a room at 30ml/hr. Perfect for the desk, this humidifier will ensure your skin stays hydrated throughout the day. Material Polycarbonate, ABS Dimensions 4"W X 4"D X 7.8"H Weight 562g Origin South Korea Designer cloudandco
Beoplay H7 keeps playing from the moment you turn it on in the morning until you take them off at night - all on a single charge. Even the slightest touch puts you in full control of Beoplay H7. Use the touch interface to answer a call, change song or adjust the volume. Beoplay H7 features advanced battery technology with up to 20 hours of wireless playtime. The soft lambskin on the ear cushions and their adaptive memory foam ensure you get a headphone that is comfortable enough to wear all day long. Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX and AAC codecs gives you uncompromising wireless sound, whether listening to music or talking on the phone.
Buddy is a minimal lamp created by Copenhagen-based designer Mads Sætter-Lassen. This unassuming desk lamp is just that, a multi-functional design that gives busy individuals a base to come back to. Equipped with a holder to contain pens, pencils, keys or loose change, Buddy lends a hand when you need help keeping track of essentials. As Buddy organizes small items, it helps surfaces remain uncluttered and keeps important objects within reach. The multi-directional shade enables the beam to be directed towards the area where light is needed. Available in matt finishes of dark grey, off-white, green and Marsala, Buddy suits a variety of interiors and applications. Wherever you place it, Buddy promises to be a fun and quirky companion you’ll enjoy getting acquainted with.
The abstract geometry of the exterior allows for unique openings and this sklylight, which provides natural light to the staff throughout the day. "One of my ambitions is to place openings, windows, and roof lights strategically, so you get a sense of the time of day and the weather," says Brooks.
