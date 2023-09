Step into a bright and airy apartment that shows how important the smallest details can be. Designed by A1 Architects, the Onyx Moon Loft is located in the district of Malá Strana on Prague's Kampa Island. The owner of the 2,368-square-foot residence splits his time between the Czech Republic and Japan, so it's no surprise that hints of these influences reveal themselves throughout the space, including concentric circles, matte-wood surfaces, brass etchings, and walls painted with flowers.