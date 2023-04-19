SubscribeSign In
The 2,000-square-foot home now has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a guest house with a bedroom and bathroom.
The 2,000-square-foot home now has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a guest house with a bedroom and bathroom.
Sundius and Ichiki sided the home with sand-colored stucco that ties to the other stucco-clad homes in the neighborhood.
Sundius and Ichiki sided the home with sand-colored stucco that ties to the other stucco-clad homes in the neighborhood.
Guest Bath
Guest Bath
An integrated shelf underscores a large mirror, which makes the room feel larger.
An integrated shelf underscores a large mirror, which makes the room feel larger.
The neutral master bathroom with its terrazzo floor tiles.
The neutral master bathroom with its terrazzo floor tiles.