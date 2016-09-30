The lighting design was a combination of framing projectors and theatrical ellipsoidals to highlight the grandiose architecture and elements.
The upscale waterfront theme continues with demising walls of ship rope and steel turnbuckles mortised into the floor.
The bar dies are a porcelain tile to mimic a sailors Moroccan keepsakes.
The open kitchen and dining room are divided by gilded ship helm 3D acrylic panels which separate the main dining from the private dining room.
Salvaged crew oars with original boat, numbers and colors are arranged around a black, spiral, steel frame as crystals draped on a delicate chandelier.
This monolithic sculpture is nineteen feet tall and weighs in at just under a ton.
Below the main bar is what was to be a ceviche bar; the top hand formed and shaped by a classic car chassis fabricator using hand tools and many band aides.
The bar location, under the ‘bell tower,’ provided a 30’ expanse of soaring ceiling to create a Swarovski inspired crew oar sculpture.
Skinned with cedar panels, the ‘Post and Beam’ architecture was articulated to create the spirit of the skeleton of a mighty steamer.
The lobby of this boutique hotel is on the sight of a former gas station on your way down US 1 in Florida Keys. The building, though new, has a modicum of GOOGIE architecture meant to evoke a road trip escape as you pull up.
The focal point is the reception desk. It is comprised of over 700 books all which were hand picked for both size and content. The Keys all have a story to tell and this piece was created to help pay homage to those stories.
Located directly on the Atlantic, this fishing resort was meant to preserve it’s historic roots from the 60’s through today and beyond.
The historic heyday of this property was the 60’s and 70’s which inspired the FF&E to take on an up styled spirit and color to feel vaguely familiar and yet newly minted.
The window treatments are real fish box twine used to secure the nets as they are off loaded with the day’s catch.
The light fixtures are representative of the crab and lobster pots that generations of men fed their families with as Florida Key’s pioneers.
The ceiling is re purposed driftwood that was salvaged from the site's previous tenant.
The center core of the space is the herringbone and sand cement tile surrounded by oversize concrete natural tiles.
The intention was to bring the water and sand as a ripple directly into the lobby as you enter.