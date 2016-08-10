IDEO Palo Alto An incremental series of projects for this global design firm provide for a communal, flexible office environment expressive of the firm’s work ethic. The diverse projects include two office renovations, an employee café and kitchen remodel, and a roof deck that functions as an outdoor room. One renovation includes custom butcher-block workstations, serving as anchors within a sea of creative chaos. The “kitchen table” approach creates a sense of intimacy. Similarly, the café, kitchen and roof deck provide lively gathering spots for employees and clients. The most recent project for IDEO is an office wide expansion for their San Francisco location.