The back of the home glows at night as the giant, two-story glass doors swing open to remove the barrier between inside and out. A polished concrete patio deck and pool, along with a simple block perimeter wall, make smart use of available materials. The pool acts as a passive conditioning tool, cooling air before it enters the house. The block wall is positioned 31 inches from the house, creating a gap or "air chimney" that allows air to circulate up and away from the home, while simultaneously letting light filter down.
“The owners envisioned a place that engaged with the outdoors while providing accommodating spaces for their off-season training for triathlons,” Flato notes. A 75-foot-long lap pool on the west end of the home comes in handy during practice.
One of the biggest challenges of the project was keeping the open courtyard cool enough for the residents to enjoy it. The architects used a low impact water feature to create ambient cooling and two native flamboyant trees to provide shade.
The renovation and two-story extension of this 1880 Adelaide bungalow includes a 23-foot rear lot with a pool.
- Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The two-story shutters, designed by architect Jim Cutler and built by Breig Brothers Inc., glide with the touch of a finger, thanks to a system that uses high-quality stainless steel roller-bearing wheels.
Taking inspiration from Le Cabanon by Le Corbusier—the architectural firm B-ILD conceived of modular wooden fittings which would maximize the potential of the interior space of this Bunker-turned-holiday home in Vuren, The Netherlands.
Located in Guimaraes, Portugal, the Porto-based firm Cannatà e Fernandes took sections of this nineteenth-century stone factory which were beyond repair and replaced them with white concrete for this thoughtful rebuild.
“From the beginning we knew we needed to remove the rear 80s extension and preserve the front Edwardian home,” architect Michael Ong says. “So, we were interested in how the two different architectural styles would work together.” The old Edwardian home can be seen in the center of the frame, through the dining room and kitchen of the addition. Merbau Decking extends into the garden, which became the focal point of the home.
Water recirculates from a bench-level channel into a shallow pool bordered by succulents. Montalvo’s longtime landscape contractor Santiago Vasquez worked with her on the hardscaping.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
The result is a bright, Portuguese home designed in a clean, formal style, where contemporary interiors exist in harmony with the house’s historical shell.
