Constructed from local desert rocks, the exterior walls relate to the natural setting in which they sit.
Located at 1811 Bel Air Road, Case Study House #16 was designed by Craig Ellwood in 1953. The residence has been meticulously maintained over the years by its two owners, and today it’s the only surviving Case Study design by Ellwood.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.
Entering through the front door leads you to an inglenook, where Lynch installed a fireplace and a custom built-in seating area that’s surrounded by red cedar.