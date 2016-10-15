Cloud is a minimal sofa created by Italy-based designer Luca Nichetto. Like its meteorological namesake, the Cloud family of seating appears to float weightlessly above the ground. The pieces (ottoman, armchair, and two- and three-seater sofas) all feature soft cushions atop an upholstered solid wood base, which is supported by elegant steel legs. This combination of defined form and generous comfort is a fusion of Danish and Italian design traditions, matching Danish design brand &tradition’s values with Luca Nichetto’s vision.