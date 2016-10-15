Cloud is a minimal sofa created by Italy-based designer Luca Nichetto. Like its meteorological namesake, the Cloud family of seating appears to float weightlessly above the ground. The pieces (ottoman, armchair, and two- and three-seater sofas) all feature soft cushions atop an upholstered solid wood base, which is supported by elegant steel legs. This combination of defined form and generous comfort is a fusion of Danish and Italian design traditions, matching Danish design brand &tradition’s values with Luca Nichetto’s vision.
Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
At the opposite end of the studio, Framework Architecture created a partially enclosed sleeping nook that is spacious enough to fit a full-size bed.
