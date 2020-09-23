The view from the rear lawn towards the house. The outdoor living room is accessible from the family room (on the right) and the living room (on the left).
Arcadia windows and doors with bronze finishes help achieve the homeowners' goal of indoor/outdoor living.
Bathed in daylight, the powder room includes Heath Ceramics wall tile and a custom slab vanity and mirror.
Visual Comfort & Co. sconces add playfulness to the master bath that's fitted with a custom vanity with Pental Surfaces quartz countertops.
After much research, the original buff stone pictured was discovered at a quarry in Utah, which had since closed but reopened for the material sourcing for this project, the restoration of Richard Neutra's Kaufmann House. A mason worked there for a year and a half to accurately restore stone, chiseling and cutting blocks precisely in place to create a pleasing mosaic. Tops and bottoms of the stones were cut smooth to sit in horizontal position, allowing the sides and faces to be more organic as Richard Neutra intended.
To revive the original architects’ vision, studioWTA restored a four-foot roof overhang above a wall of La Cantina sliders. The shade helps limit solar gain, while a pool by Evans + Lighter Landscape Architecture provides respite on sweltering summer days.
A skylight brightens one of the new bathrooms.
A fireplace in the den.
The floors of the common areas were fitted in white oak.
This 1954 post-and-beam residence in Glendale, California, has undergone a considered renovation by Levitt Halsey Design and award-winning architect David Levitt.
A prefab pool- and guesthouse designed by LABhaus frames views of a Massachusetts property’s original structure, a Dillman model Sears, Roebuck kit house from 1928.
A supposedly impossible site was the perfect plot for Hale (pictured) and Edmonds, who were searching for some sort of break that would afford them the chance to build their own home. Stilting the house over the steep hill gives them direct access to nature while still being located just a ten-minute drive from downtown Seattle.
The addition references the main house in materiality and function. "We did not want to simply copy the existing elements, so we explored and investigated different levels of faithfulness to the existing structure, from a very near emulation to a much more contemporary approach that would only quote the previous architecture in some key aspects," Grueneisen says.
Saved from demolition, stripped of awkward alterations, and faithfully restored, these rehabbed homes prove how timeless midcentury design can be.
Guests can relax by the pool and soak in the views or hike into the mountains, following a creek into an ancient forest.
