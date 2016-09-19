A matte black kitchen is perfectly in step with the Scandinavian style in this houseboat in the Netherlands. Via The Style Files
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
The kitchen island easily doubles as a desk.
For modern chefs on-the-go, Bosch appliances are expedient and efficient. The speed convection microwave marries the power of a convection oven with the convenience of a microwave, and the European-style steam convection oven cooks and reheats food in a way that retains its texture, taste, freshness, and nutrients. Their wall ovens have the option of a SideOpening door, a feature that provides better access to the oven cavity.
To accommodate busy lifestyles, Bosch prioritizes functionality. Intuitive controls, flush installation, and slam-proof doors ease stress in the hardest working room in the house.
Engineered for versatility, Bosch appliances fit into the contemporary kitchen with ease. From wall ovens and warming drawers, to speed microwave and steam convection ovens, their streamlined designs create stunning visual alignment between cabinetry and appliance.
A new kitchen in the old part of the building contrasts sleek dark wood millwork with the original vaulted ceilings, which Gargan and Wagner scrubbed and sanded themselves to reveal the old-growth redwood.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
The countertop is Living Stone, and all appliances are Jenn-Air.
Richardson centered the renovation on a space-efficient "service cube," an eco-wood box that houses a marble kitchen and a bathroom. The dining chairs are by Jens Risom.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
The kitchen table.
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
A new kitchen system by Nendo for Scavolini.
Kicking off Milan Design Week with Piero Lissoni's new outdoor kitchen for Boffi.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.
The kitchen has open storage and cabinets and an island made of plywood.
This wooden staircase doubles as kitchen shelving in the English designer's home. Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler's vast collection of colorful cookware.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
The large, naturally lit kitchen is the heart of the house. Messmate-clad cupboards and huge expanses of glass dominate the space where Angelucci uses the sink, Gorman works at the kitchen island, and Pepa and Hazel look on. Play in the courtyard between the kitchen and garage is easily supervised and enclosed from the alley behind the house.
KITCHEN LETTERS $35-$60 Kitchen Letters are letters in the mail from chefs–connecting foodies and chefs around the country. Letters have been penned by Marisa McClellan of Food in Jars, Phoebe Lapine of Feed Me Phoebe, John Beaver of Oaktown Spice Shop, Diana Hardeman of MilkMade Ice Cream, and Agatha + Erin of Ovenly. Rumor has it the line up for 2014 includes Evan Kleiman of Good Food on NPR (KCRW), Dominique Ansel and Mast Brothers (plus a bunch more). The letters are stuffed with anecdotes, tips + tricks, and a seasonal, simple recipe, and sent out twice a month.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
