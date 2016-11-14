Subscribe to Dwell
b
Brighid Brady
Follow
11
Saves
Followers
Following
Idunsgate by Haptic Architects
Arrital Cucine
House Bäumle
The Module Grid House
05 AM Arquitectura, 19th-century house in France
House with a View, Doomo Architects
The large deck was falling apart when the Pfeiffers moved in, necessitating a serious overhaul of the lower level.
About her collection of cookware, Tyler comments: “I use accessories as the color in spaces so these items are an integral part of the overall design."
The minimalist kitchen features an array of lighting: can lights integrated into the ceiling as well as pendants.
In the kitchen, a Sirius range hood hovers over a Wolf cooktop. The bleached ash cabinets were designed by JIG Design Build, the fabrication arm of Gray Organschi Architecture.
The kitchen was custom made by a local carpenter due to its unconventional scale. The appliances consist of a De Dietrich oven, Amana refrigerator, and Imperial microwave.
