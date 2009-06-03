Subscribe
Briggs Knowles Architecture + Design
Harlem Renaissance
In her book Parisian Views, critic Shelley Rice hauntingly evokes the dislocating effects that the near-complete reconstruction...
Marc Kristal
Modern Rowhouse Renovation in New York
With a little faith and a lot of foresight, Keisha Martin entrusted Laura Briggs and Jonathan Knowles to revitalize a derelict...
Marc Kristal