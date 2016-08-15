The 11+ Sound1 Speaker pairs with Bluetooth enabled portable devices and computers to provide beautifully clear, crisp stereo sound (2X3W). Magnets are embedded in the speakers, which enable the two speakers to be joined into a single piece, allowing them to be conveniently relocated or stored neatly in the included pouch. When not in use, the cables are inconspicuously stored within an empty space at the bottom of the speakers. The bottom edge of each speaker is cut at an angle, which allows the speakers to tilt and project sound at an ideal trajectory. With its minimalist design and ambient LED lighting, the Sound1 Speaker delivers both a visually pleasing and enjoyable auditory experience. View it in action here.
Beoplay A2 is a premium Bluetooth 4.0 speaker that is made to move. Weighing in at just 1.1 kg, you can take it anywhere. Crafted with care from high-quality materials, this speaker looks and feels as good as it sounds. Two channels on each side of the speaker gives a full stereo experience although you have such a flat form factor, giving you a True360 sound experience. The core of Beoplay A2 is made out of extruded aluminium. The technique allows for complex cross sections, and ensures an excellent surface finish. The speaker is 180W with 24 hours of continuous playback before recharge. Material Aluminum, Leather Dimensions 10.1"W X 1.7"D X 5.6"H Weight 2.4lbs Origin Denmark Designer Cecilie Manz
Beoplay H7 keeps playing from the moment you turn it on in the morning until you take them off at night - all on a single charge. Even the slightest touch puts you in full control of Beoplay H7. Use the touch interface to answer a call, change song or adjust the volume. Beoplay H7 features advanced battery technology with up to 20 hours of wireless playtime. The soft lambskin on the ear cushions and their adaptive memory foam ensure you get a headphone that is comfortable enough to wear all day long. Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX and AAC codecs gives you uncompromising wireless sound, whether listening to music or talking on the phone.
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. “Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them,” says Meg.
The outdoor shower situated off of the master bedroom is enclosed to offer privacy and features a courtyard garden. Michael Arp of Lanoha Nurseries designed the house's landscaping.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
