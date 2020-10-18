In a year robbed of serenity, the paint company gives us Aegean Teal—a Mediterranean hue meant to soothe.
In a year robbed of serenity, the paint company gives us Aegean Teal—a Mediterranean hue meant to soothe.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
“We bought the land not knowing what we could build or where. It’s off by itself and pretty isolated,” says Jeff.
“We bought the land not knowing what we could build or where. It’s off by itself and pretty isolated,” says Jeff.
Assembled in just two weeks, this cedar-wrapped passive house near Woodstock, New York, designed by BriggsKnowles A+D, realized a couple's dream of rural living.
Assembled in just two weeks, this cedar-wrapped passive house near Woodstock, New York, designed by BriggsKnowles A+D, realized a couple's dream of rural living.
The team constructed three bunk beds, each equipped with an individual reading light, USB ports and plenty of storage. The wallpaper is Spoonflower Boho Denim Grid by Holli Zollinger.
The team constructed three bunk beds, each equipped with an individual reading light, USB ports and plenty of storage. The wallpaper is Spoonflower Boho Denim Grid by Holli Zollinger.
Set cover photo