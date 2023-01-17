Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
b
Brandon
Follow
20
Saves
Followers
Following
Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's famed Barcelona collection outfits the interior of the Farnsworth home.
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for plenty of natural light to enter the home.
Moody Office: Seating area
Moody Office: Seating area
The couple doused the interior in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White to create a bright canvas for their antique furniture and to focus attention on the outdoors.
Living Room
Living Room
Whether your home office consists of a designated room or a tight corner in your kitchen, there are certain key strategies for making the most of it.
The Butterfly House, located at 26320 Scenic Road in Carmel, California, is currently listed for $40,000,000 by Shelly Mitchell Lynch of Carmel Realty Company.
Gray, spider-like "legs
The kitchen—complete with original cabinetry—sits steps from the living and dining areas.
Kitchen