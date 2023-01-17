SubscribeSign In
Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's famed Barcelona collection outfits the interior of the Farnsworth home.
Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's famed Barcelona collection outfits the interior of the Farnsworth home.
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for plenty of natural light to enter the home.
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for plenty of natural light to enter the home.
Moody Office: Seating area
Moody Office: Seating area
Moody Office: Seating area
Moody Office: Seating area
The couple doused the interior in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White to create a bright canvas for their antique furniture and to focus attention on the outdoors.
The couple doused the interior in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White to create a bright canvas for their antique furniture and to focus attention on the outdoors.
Living Room
Living Room
Living Room
Living Room
Whether your home office consists of a designated room or a tight corner in your kitchen, there are certain key strategies for making the most of it.
Whether your home office consists of a designated room or a tight corner in your kitchen, there are certain key strategies for making the most of it.
The Butterfly House, located at 26320 Scenic Road in Carmel, California, is currently listed for $40,000,000 by Shelly Mitchell Lynch of Carmel Realty Company.
The Butterfly House, located at 26320 Scenic Road in Carmel, California, is currently listed for $40,000,000 by Shelly Mitchell Lynch of Carmel Realty Company.
Gray, spider-like "legs
Gray, spider-like "legs
The kitchen—complete with original cabinetry—sits steps from the living and dining areas.
The kitchen—complete with original cabinetry—sits steps from the living and dining areas.
Kitchen
Kitchen