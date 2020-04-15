A look at the living areas with two smaller rooms crafted at one end of the pavilion volume—a ground-level kitchen and an upper-floor sitting room, which can be easily adapted as a bedroom and/or study.
Here is the main bathroom located at the rear of the original dwelling's footprint. This area boasts an acrylic render finish to the walls, as well as a vaulted skylight that has been carved within the original roof.
The original house is shaped like an L, with a butterfly roof. The architects first took note of Emery's key material moves, which include the white-framed windows, a brick foundation, and dark hardwood cladding on the exterior.
Inspired by the canopied, native oak trees that populate the valley, two cantilevered roof structures interlock at the tasting room's entryway. The material palette is limited to Douglas fir, cedar siding, and dark anodized aluminum.
Set at the top of the vineyard, the tasting room opens up to the valley with a structural glazing system that provides guests with stunning panoramic views.
La Casa Pequena in Oaxaca, Mexico
Set amidst the mow eastern mountains of Pueblo Eden, this contemporary home was constructed in four months with a prefab steel-frame system clad in low-maintenance sheet metal.
Once covered in dark pine, a New York home is now radiant in Paper White by Benjamin Moore. The bed, flanked by George Nelson sconces, is from Crate and Barrel.
Irvington, New York
Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Resting along the crest of a volcanic crater on the little-known island of Nisyros in the Aegean Sea, Villa Nemésis marries the mystique of ancient Greece with modern design.
Beyond a bed of black granite rocks, an entrance is concealed in an alcove in the home’s cedar-and-weathered-steel facade. The windows were manufactured by Duxton Windows & Doors.
East St. Paul, Manitoba
In front, landscape architects Scatliff + Miller + Murray planted tall grasses on either side of the driveway to establish a prairie-like environment.
East St. Paul, Manitoba
Living Room View
Detail
Demolition exposed a high, wood-beamed ceiling, which added “cubic meters of air” to the apartment, says Hernán. The bedroom is furnished with custom pieces made of Paraiso wood.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
Operable Wall
Casa Iguana: North Facade.
Lattice wall made out of thin clay bricks.
Aisle.
Behind this villa’s classic Tuscan facade lies a cool, monochromatic vacation home.