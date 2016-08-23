Winner of the ADEX award by Design Journal, the Globe Pendant by Boyd Lighting is the perfect fixture for residential spaces such as bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens. It also works well in commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in five standard powder coat options, or it can be customized to match any color scheme. Multiple sizes, heights, finishes and lamping options give this globe universal appeal. 12 specialty powder coat options available. #lighting #commerciallighting #pendant #globependant #globe