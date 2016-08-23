Located on the North Shore of Oahu, this dining room by McCormick & Wright features the Archetype Pendant. Designed by Michael Vanderbul for Boyd Lighting, this classic drum ceiling pendant is a perennial best seller.It is available in five sizes and three metal finish options, and is the perfect soft solution for bedrooms, dining rooms and living rooms. Photography: Brady Architectural Photography. #BoydLighting #lighting #diningroom #diningroomlighting #pendant #diningroompendant #drumpendant #drumshade #classicPendant #classiclighting
Located on the North Shore of Oahu, this dining room by McCormick & Wright features the Archetype Pendant. Designed by Michael Vanderbul for Boyd Lighting, this classic drum ceiling pendant is a perennial best seller.It is available in five sizes and three metal finish options, and is the perfect soft solution for bedrooms, dining rooms and living rooms. Photography: Brady Architectural Photography. #BoydLighting #lighting #diningroom #diningroomlighting #pendant #diningroompendant #drumpendant #drumshade #classicPendant #classiclighting
This transitional, bright bedroom was designed by McCormick & Wright. It features the Archetype Pendant designed by Michael Vanderbyl for Boyd Lighting, a perennial best seller. It is available in five sizes and three metal finish options, and is the perfect soft solution for bedrooms, dining rooms and living rooms. Photography: Brady Architectural Photography. #BoydLighting #lighting #classiclighting #bedroom #Bedroomlighting #bedroompendant #pendant #drumpendant #drumshade #classicpendant
This transitional, bright bedroom was designed by McCormick & Wright. It features the Archetype Pendant designed by Michael Vanderbyl for Boyd Lighting, a perennial best seller. It is available in five sizes and three metal finish options, and is the perfect soft solution for bedrooms, dining rooms and living rooms. Photography: Brady Architectural Photography. #BoydLighting #lighting #classiclighting #bedroom #Bedroomlighting #bedroompendant #pendant #drumpendant #drumshade #classicpendant
Designed to be recessed in a bathroom mirror as an unobtrusive, architectural light source, the Emanation Sconce also looks great surface mounted in dressing rooms, closets and hallways. Designed by Tony Garret for Boyd Lighting, this fixture has become the hottest selling fixture in our line. ADA compliant and available in five mirrored diffuser pattern options. Flourescent and LED versions available, Three standard lengths. #BoydLighting #lighting #bathroom #bathroomlighting #bathroomsconce #sconce #mirroredsconce #mirroredlighting #vanity #vanitylighting #vanitysconce #recessedsconce
Designed to be recessed in a bathroom mirror as an unobtrusive, architectural light source, the Emanation Sconce also looks great surface mounted in dressing rooms, closets and hallways. Designed by Tony Garret for Boyd Lighting, this fixture has become the hottest selling fixture in our line. ADA compliant and available in five mirrored diffuser pattern options. Flourescent and LED versions available, Three standard lengths. #BoydLighting #lighting #bathroom #bathroomlighting #bathroomsconce #sconce #mirroredsconce #mirroredlighting #vanity #vanitylighting #vanitysconce #recessedsconce
This mountain home's living room, designed by JamesThomas, features a pair of St. Helena Floor Lamps, designed by Michael Vanderbyl for Boyd Lighting. The substantial lamp stands over 65" tall and is generously sized for large commercial and hospitality spaces. It is part of the SFMOMA Permanent Collection. Interior design by JamesThomas. #BoydLighting #lighting #livingroom #livingroomlighting #livingroomfloorlamp #floorlamp #simplefloorlamp #largefloorlamp
This mountain home's living room, designed by JamesThomas, features a pair of St. Helena Floor Lamps, designed by Michael Vanderbyl for Boyd Lighting. The substantial lamp stands over 65" tall and is generously sized for large commercial and hospitality spaces. It is part of the SFMOMA Permanent Collection. Interior design by JamesThomas. #BoydLighting #lighting #livingroom #livingroomlighting #livingroomfloorlamp #floorlamp #simplefloorlamp #largefloorlamp
This transitional kitchen designed by JamesThomas features a trio of Soleil Petite Lantern pendants, designed by Jiun Ho for Boyd Lighting. With his deep-hemmed signature shade and expert joinery from Boyd Lighting, it is the perfect fixture for bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and libraries. Available in five metal finish options. Photo by JamesThomas. #BoydLighting #lighting #kitchen #Kitchenlighting #kitchenpendant #pendant #pendantlighting #drumshade #drumlighting #drumpendant #shadependant
This transitional kitchen designed by JamesThomas features a trio of Soleil Petite Lantern pendants, designed by Jiun Ho for Boyd Lighting. With his deep-hemmed signature shade and expert joinery from Boyd Lighting, it is the perfect fixture for bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and libraries. Available in five metal finish options. Photo by JamesThomas. #BoydLighting #lighting #kitchen #Kitchenlighting #kitchenpendant #pendant #pendantlighting #drumshade #drumlighting #drumpendant #shadependant
This bedroom by designer JamesThomas features the St. Helena Floor Lamp, designed by Michael Vanderbyl for Boyd Lighting. The substantial lamp stands over 65" tall and is the perfect statement piece for bedrooms, living rooms, offices and libraries. Generously sized for large commercial and hospitality spaces. It is part of the SFMOMA Permanent Collection. Photo by JamesThomas. #BoydLighting #lighting #bedroom #bedroomlighting #guestbedroom #floorlamp #classiclighting #classicfloorlamp #transitionallighting
This bedroom by designer JamesThomas features the St. Helena Floor Lamp, designed by Michael Vanderbyl for Boyd Lighting. The substantial lamp stands over 65" tall and is the perfect statement piece for bedrooms, living rooms, offices and libraries. Generously sized for large commercial and hospitality spaces. It is part of the SFMOMA Permanent Collection. Photo by JamesThomas. #BoydLighting #lighting #bedroom #bedroomlighting #guestbedroom #floorlamp #classiclighting #classicfloorlamp #transitionallighting
This master bathroom designed by JamesThomas features vanity lighting by the Library Sconce. Designed by Boyd Lighting, the sconce arms are made of fine saddle leather and quality stitching. Available in five metal finish options and three leather options. Double sconce available. #BoydLighting #lighting #lightingdesign #bathroom #bathroomlighting #bathroomsconce #sconce #wallsconce #vanitylighting #leatherlighting #leathersconce
This master bathroom designed by JamesThomas features vanity lighting by the Library Sconce. Designed by Boyd Lighting, the sconce arms are made of fine saddle leather and quality stitching. Available in five metal finish options and three leather options. Double sconce available. #BoydLighting #lighting #lightingdesign #bathroom #bathroomlighting #bathroomsconce #sconce #wallsconce #vanitylighting #leatherlighting #leathersconce
This surprising LED Alhambra wall sconce by Brooklyn artist, Fiyel Levant, for Boyd Lighting is a fresh take on middle-eastern motifs. Arabesques and curlicues cover the front of the Alhambra Sconce, yet as if by magic, a different pattern emerges when the fixture is lit. It provides soft up light and down light. Comes in a creamy white solid surface polymer with one of four metal finish options. ADA compliant. Shown here in the 2015 San Francisco Decorator Showcase bathroom designed by Tineke Triggs. #bathroom #lighting #bathroomlighting #sconce #bathroomsconce #boydlighting #lightingdesign
This surprising LED Alhambra wall sconce by Brooklyn artist, Fiyel Levant, for Boyd Lighting is a fresh take on middle-eastern motifs. Arabesques and curlicues cover the front of the Alhambra Sconce, yet as if by magic, a different pattern emerges when the fixture is lit. It provides soft up light and down light. Comes in a creamy white solid surface polymer with one of four metal finish options. ADA compliant. Shown here in the 2015 San Francisco Decorator Showcase bathroom designed by Tineke Triggs. #bathroom #lighting #bathroomlighting #sconce #bathroomsconce #boydlighting #lightingdesign
The exterior, LED Phantom wall sconce by Sherry Williamson for Boyd Lighting is a stunning addition to loggias, hallways, gates, entrances and walkways for both residential and commercial or hospitality applications. The stay-clean sealed box of this sconce is mysteriously lit by an LED panel hidden in the base that makes its clean lines glow. Fixture includes a practical "find-your-keys" downlight. Features a mirrored inside back panel and water white glass front and side diffusers. Available in four metal finish options. #lighting #exteriorlighting #outdoorlighting #sconce #exteriorsconce #mirroredsconce #entry #entryway #entrylighting #backyard #backyardlighting #BoydLighting #lightingdesign
The exterior, LED Phantom wall sconce by Sherry Williamson for Boyd Lighting is a stunning addition to loggias, hallways, gates, entrances and walkways for both residential and commercial or hospitality applications. The stay-clean sealed box of this sconce is mysteriously lit by an LED panel hidden in the base that makes its clean lines glow. Fixture includes a practical "find-your-keys" downlight. Features a mirrored inside back panel and water white glass front and side diffusers. Available in four metal finish options. #lighting #exteriorlighting #outdoorlighting #sconce #exteriorsconce #mirroredsconce #entry #entryway #entrylighting #backyard #backyardlighting #BoydLighting #lightingdesign
The exterior, LED Phantom wall sconce by Sherry Williamson for Boyd Lighting is a stunning addition to loggias, hallways, gates, entrances and walkways for both residential and commercial or hospitality applications. The stay-clean sealed box of this sconce is mysteriously lit by an LED panel hidden in the base that makes its clean lines glow. Fixture includes a practical "find-your-keys" downlight. Features a mirrored inside back panel and water white glass front and side diffusers. Available in four metal finish options. #lighting #exteriorlighting #outdoorlighting #sconce #exteriorsconce #mirroredsconce #entry #entryway #entrylighting #backyard #backyardlighting #BoydLighting #lightingdesign
The exterior, LED Phantom wall sconce by Sherry Williamson for Boyd Lighting is a stunning addition to loggias, hallways, gates, entrances and walkways for both residential and commercial or hospitality applications. The stay-clean sealed box of this sconce is mysteriously lit by an LED panel hidden in the base that makes its clean lines glow. Fixture includes a practical "find-your-keys" downlight. Features a mirrored inside back panel and water white glass front and side diffusers. Available in four metal finish options. #lighting #exteriorlighting #outdoorlighting #sconce #exteriorsconce #mirroredsconce #entry #entryway #entrylighting #backyard #backyardlighting #BoydLighting #lightingdesign
As seen in the John Brooks Inc showroom, this surprising table lamp by Brooklyn artist, Fiyel Levant, for Boyd Lighting is a fresh take on middle-eastern motifs. Arabesques and curlicues cover each side of the oval Alhambra Table Lamp with two different complimentary patterns, yet as if by magic, different patterns emerge when the base is lit. Three way switch allows you to light just the shade, both the base and the shade or just the base for a soft night light. Comes in a creamy white solid surface polymer with one of four metal finish options. Photo by John Brooks Inc. #lighting #livingroomlighting #livingroom #tablelamp #whitelamp #white #BoydLighting
As seen in the John Brooks Inc showroom, this surprising table lamp by Brooklyn artist, Fiyel Levant, for Boyd Lighting is a fresh take on middle-eastern motifs. Arabesques and curlicues cover each side of the oval Alhambra Table Lamp with two different complimentary patterns, yet as if by magic, different patterns emerge when the base is lit. Three way switch allows you to light just the shade, both the base and the shade or just the base for a soft night light. Comes in a creamy white solid surface polymer with one of four metal finish options. Photo by John Brooks Inc. #lighting #livingroomlighting #livingroom #tablelamp #whitelamp #white #BoydLighting
This slick bathroom by Powell & Bonnell features a trio of Pacific Heights Sconces designed by Barbara Barry for Boyd Lighting. With its vertically faceted form, the Pacific Heights wall sconce is a classic workhorse fixture for residential bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, libraries and offices. Aggressively priced for commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in three metal finish options. Photo by Ted Yarwood. #lighting #bathroomlighting #bathroom #sconce #bathroomsconce #shadedsconce #lightingdesign #classiclighting
This slick bathroom by Powell & Bonnell features a trio of Pacific Heights Sconces designed by Barbara Barry for Boyd Lighting. With its vertically faceted form, the Pacific Heights wall sconce is a classic workhorse fixture for residential bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, libraries and offices. Aggressively priced for commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in three metal finish options. Photo by Ted Yarwood. #lighting #bathroomlighting #bathroom #sconce #bathroomsconce #shadedsconce #lightingdesign #classiclighting
This exterior Mar Vista wall sconce by Barbara Barry for Boyd Lighting is a modern twist on a carriage lantern. Available in four metal options and in either rippled or clear glass options. Matching interior pendant available. Can be fitted with nostalgia bulbs and seeded glass for a traditional look, or with globe lights and clear glass for a more contemporary feel. Here, it is used indoors. Interior design by Ted Moudis Associates. Photo by Brent Gollnick. #lighting #commerciallighting #architecturallighting #sconce #hallway
This exterior Mar Vista wall sconce by Barbara Barry for Boyd Lighting is a modern twist on a carriage lantern. Available in four metal options and in either rippled or clear glass options. Matching interior pendant available. Can be fitted with nostalgia bulbs and seeded glass for a traditional look, or with globe lights and clear glass for a more contemporary feel. Here, it is used indoors. Interior design by Ted Moudis Associates. Photo by Brent Gollnick. #lighting #commerciallighting #architecturallighting #sconce #hallway
The Cosmo Pendant is a light, airy, and see-through cage which means it can fill residential and hospitality spaces without blocking a view. Perfect for hanging in rooms with view windows. Available in five standard powder coat options, or it can be customized to match any color scheme. Multiple sizes, heights, finishes and lamping options give this fixture universal appeal. Interior design by Ted Moudis Associates . Photo by Brent Gollnick. 12 specialty powder coat options available. #lighting #commerciallighting #office #officelighting #pendant #cagependant
The Cosmo Pendant is a light, airy, and see-through cage which means it can fill residential and hospitality spaces without blocking a view. Perfect for hanging in rooms with view windows. Available in five standard powder coat options, or it can be customized to match any color scheme. Multiple sizes, heights, finishes and lamping options give this fixture universal appeal. Interior design by Ted Moudis Associates . Photo by Brent Gollnick. 12 specialty powder coat options available. #lighting #commerciallighting #office #officelighting #pendant #cagependant
Winner of the ADEX award by Design Journal, the Globe Pendant by Boyd Lighting is the perfect fixture for residential spaces such as bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens. It also works well in commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in five standard powder coat options, or it can be customized to match any color scheme. Multiple sizes, heights, finishes and lamping options give this globe universal appeal. 12 specialty powder coat options available. #lighting #commerciallighting #pendant #globependant #globe
Winner of the ADEX award by Design Journal, the Globe Pendant by Boyd Lighting is the perfect fixture for residential spaces such as bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens. It also works well in commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in five standard powder coat options, or it can be customized to match any color scheme. Multiple sizes, heights, finishes and lamping options give this globe universal appeal. 12 specialty powder coat options available. #lighting #commerciallighting #pendant #globependant #globe
As seen in this Charmant Hotel meeting room, the Icicle Drop Sconce makes a subtle yet sexy statement and provides a glowing, ambient light. LED. Available in six metal finish options and six cord color options. Can be configured with either clear or etched glass. ADA version available. From Chicago architect, Tom Nahabedian, for Boyd Lighting. #lighting #commerciallighting #conferenceroom #conferenceroomlighting #sconce #wallsconce #architecturallighting #LED #meetingroom #meetingroomlighting #office #officelighting
As seen in this Charmant Hotel meeting room, the Icicle Drop Sconce makes a subtle yet sexy statement and provides a glowing, ambient light. LED. Available in six metal finish options and six cord color options. Can be configured with either clear or etched glass. ADA version available. From Chicago architect, Tom Nahabedian, for Boyd Lighting. #lighting #commerciallighting #conferenceroom #conferenceroomlighting #sconce #wallsconce #architecturallighting #LED #meetingroom #meetingroomlighting #office #officelighting
The linear T-Light Pendant features parallel pieces of extruded aluminum that hang from two stems and sandwich a ¾” thick piece of etched, water white glass and form an upside down “T”. Two strips of 3000˚K LEDs provide warm up and down-light and are wired as dual circuits, which allows each light source to be dimmed separately. Once hung, each of the two stems can be adjusted independently to level the pendant. The T-Light comes in a myriad of standard powder coat finish options:  Cinnamon Bronze; Rubbed Bronze; Silver Fog; Black Granite; Gossamer Aluminum; Gloss White; Golden Gate Orange; and Coffee Bean. 12 specialty powder coat options available. Available in 5’, 6’ and 7’ lengths. #lighting #commerciallighting #conferenceroom #conferenceroomlighting #pendant #LED #office #officelighting #architecturallighting
The linear T-Light Pendant features parallel pieces of extruded aluminum that hang from two stems and sandwich a ¾” thick piece of etched, water white glass and form an upside down “T”. Two strips of 3000˚K LEDs provide warm up and down-light and are wired as dual circuits, which allows each light source to be dimmed separately. Once hung, each of the two stems can be adjusted independently to level the pendant. The T-Light comes in a myriad of standard powder coat finish options:  Cinnamon Bronze; Rubbed Bronze; Silver Fog; Black Granite; Gossamer Aluminum; Gloss White; Golden Gate Orange; and Coffee Bean. 12 specialty powder coat options available. Available in 5’, 6’ and 7’ lengths. #lighting #commerciallighting #conferenceroom #conferenceroomlighting #pendant #LED #office #officelighting #architecturallighting
The linear T-Light Pendant features parallel pieces of extruded aluminum that hang from two stems and sandwich a ¾” thick piece of etched, water white glass and form an upside down “T”. Two strips of 3000˚K LEDs provide warm up and down-light and are wired as dual circuits, which allows each light source to be dimmed separately. Once hung, each of the two stems can be adjusted independently to level the pendant. The T-Light comes in a myriad of standard powder coat finish options:  Cinnamon Bronze; Rubbed Bronze; Silver Fog; Black Granite; Gossamer Aluminum; Gloss White; Golden Gate Orange; and Coffee Bean. 12 specialty powder coat options available. Available in 5’, 6’ and 7’ lengths. #lighting #commerciallighting #conferenceroom #conferenceroomlighting #pendant #LED #office #officelighting #architecturallighting
The linear T-Light Pendant features parallel pieces of extruded aluminum that hang from two stems and sandwich a ¾” thick piece of etched, water white glass and form an upside down “T”. Two strips of 3000˚K LEDs provide warm up and down-light and are wired as dual circuits, which allows each light source to be dimmed separately. Once hung, each of the two stems can be adjusted independently to level the pendant. The T-Light comes in a myriad of standard powder coat finish options:  Cinnamon Bronze; Rubbed Bronze; Silver Fog; Black Granite; Gossamer Aluminum; Gloss White; Golden Gate Orange; and Coffee Bean. 12 specialty powder coat options available. Available in 5’, 6’ and 7’ lengths. #lighting #commerciallighting #conferenceroom #conferenceroomlighting #pendant #LED #office #officelighting #architecturallighting
The linear T-Light Pendant features parallel pieces of extruded aluminum that hang from two stems and sandwich a ¾” thick piece of etched, water white glass and form an upside down “T”. Two strips of 3000˚K LEDs provide warm up and down-light and are wired as dual circuits, which allows each light source to be dimmed separately. Once hung, each of the two stems can be adjusted independently to level the pendant. The T-Light comes in a myriad of standard powder coat finish options:  Cinnamon Bronze; Rubbed Bronze; Silver Fog; Black Granite; Gossamer Aluminum; Gloss White; Golden Gate Orange; and Coffee Bean. 12 specialty powder coat options available. Available in 5’, 6’ and 7’ lengths. #lighting #commerciallighting #pendant #LED #office #officelighting #architecturallighting #frontdesk #receptiondesk
The linear T-Light Pendant features parallel pieces of extruded aluminum that hang from two stems and sandwich a ¾” thick piece of etched, water white glass and form an upside down “T”. Two strips of 3000˚K LEDs provide warm up and down-light and are wired as dual circuits, which allows each light source to be dimmed separately. Once hung, each of the two stems can be adjusted independently to level the pendant. The T-Light comes in a myriad of standard powder coat finish options:  Cinnamon Bronze; Rubbed Bronze; Silver Fog; Black Granite; Gossamer Aluminum; Gloss White; Golden Gate Orange; and Coffee Bean. 12 specialty powder coat options available. Available in 5’, 6’ and 7’ lengths. #lighting #commerciallighting #pendant #LED #office #officelighting #architecturallighting #frontdesk #receptiondesk
This ceiling pendant by Jiun Ho for Boyd Lighting is a study in simple serenity. An elegant linen shade, with Ho's signature deep hem, is supported by a graceful arched yoke and the To-ji Sconce recalls an ancient asian water bucket or temple bell. Available in four metal finish options, and six possible cord colors the To-ji can be customized to harmonize with your decor. Two sizes available. Top and bottom white acrylic diffusers. #lighting #bedroomlighting #pendant #asianlighting #bedsidelighting #bedsidetable
This ceiling pendant by Jiun Ho for Boyd Lighting is a study in simple serenity. An elegant linen shade, with Ho's signature deep hem, is supported by a graceful arched yoke and the To-ji Sconce recalls an ancient asian water bucket or temple bell. Available in four metal finish options, and six possible cord colors the To-ji can be customized to harmonize with your decor. Two sizes available. Top and bottom white acrylic diffusers. #lighting #bedroomlighting #pendant #asianlighting #bedsidelighting #bedsidetable
As seen in Luxe magazine, this bedroom features the Cascade Round Luminaire. A shower of shimmering opulence composed of cascading crystal beads, this flush mount ceiling series by Todd Rugee for Boyd Lighting is the perfect modern chandelier. It is available in seven sphere options and four sizes. The Cascade Grand Luminaire won the ADEX award by Design Journal. Available in 4 sizes. Photo by Eric Figge. #lighting #bedroomlighting #flushmount #flushmountceilingfixture #chandelier #crystalchandelier
As seen in Luxe magazine, this bedroom features the Cascade Round Luminaire. A shower of shimmering opulence composed of cascading crystal beads, this flush mount ceiling series by Todd Rugee for Boyd Lighting is the perfect modern chandelier. It is available in seven sphere options and four sizes. The Cascade Grand Luminaire won the ADEX award by Design Journal. Available in 4 sizes. Photo by Eric Figge. #lighting #bedroomlighting #flushmount #flushmountceilingfixture #chandelier #crystalchandelier
The Zucca Pendant is a light, airy, and see-through cage which means it can fill residential and hospitality spaces without blocking a view. Perfect for hanging in rooms with view windows. Available in five standard powder coat options, or it can be customized to match any color scheme. Multiple sizes, heights, finishes and lamping options give this fixture universal appeal. 12 specialty powder coat options available. #lighting #bedroomlighting #pendant #cagelighting #cagependant #blue #bluelighting
The Zucca Pendant is a light, airy, and see-through cage which means it can fill residential and hospitality spaces without blocking a view. Perfect for hanging in rooms with view windows. Available in five standard powder coat options, or it can be customized to match any color scheme. Multiple sizes, heights, finishes and lamping options give this fixture universal appeal. 12 specialty powder coat options available. #lighting #bedroomlighting #pendant #cagelighting #cagependant #blue #bluelighting
Stunningly beautiful, organic and industrial at the same time, the Solas table lamp by Windsor Smith for Boyd Lighting is marvel of construction. 65 hexagonal plates twist on axis and allow light to "leak" from the resultant holes in the faceted base. A three-way switch allows you to light just the shade, both the base and the shade or just the base for a twinkly night light effect. Available in five metal finish options. #lighting #bedroomlighting #tablelamp #bedsidelamp #bedsidetable
Stunningly beautiful, organic and industrial at the same time, the Solas table lamp by Windsor Smith for Boyd Lighting is marvel of construction. 65 hexagonal plates twist on axis and allow light to "leak" from the resultant holes in the faceted base. A three-way switch allows you to light just the shade, both the base and the shade or just the base for a twinkly night light effect. Available in five metal finish options. #lighting #bedroomlighting #tablelamp #bedsidelamp #bedsidetable
It is virtually impossible to capture the effervescent beauty of this large LED sconce, but the name says it all. The architectural Tonic Sconce by NYC designer David Nosanchuk for Boyd Lighting "fizzes" with drama, and its low profile and energy efficient lamping makes it a smart choice for residential, commercial and hospitality projects. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #sconce #livingroomsconce #glasssconce #glasslighting #lighting #whitelighting
It is virtually impossible to capture the effervescent beauty of this large LED sconce, but the name says it all. The architectural Tonic Sconce by NYC designer David Nosanchuk for Boyd Lighting "fizzes" with drama, and its low profile and energy efficient lamping makes it a smart choice for residential, commercial and hospitality projects. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #sconce #livingroomsconce #glasssconce #glasslighting #lighting #whitelighting
This 8-arm interior chandelier by Boyd Lighting is the perfect lighting fixture for residential spaces such as foyers, living rooms and dining rooms, as well as commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in Gossamer Aluminum and five standard powder coat options. 12 specialty powder coat options available. Interior by Terrat Elms Interior Design. Photo by Michael J. Lee. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #chandelier #pendant #lighting
This 8-arm interior chandelier by Boyd Lighting is the perfect lighting fixture for residential spaces such as foyers, living rooms and dining rooms, as well as commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in Gossamer Aluminum and five standard powder coat options. 12 specialty powder coat options available. Interior by Terrat Elms Interior Design. Photo by Michael J. Lee. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #chandelier #pendant #lighting
This tailored, almost prim interior wall sconce by Barbara Barry for Boyd Lighting, features a beveled, mirrored backplate set in a rolled metal frame, and a curved shade accented with black trim. The London Single Sconce is perfect in a bedroom, living room, library or office. Available in three metal finish options. Stunningly beautiful soft light throws a soft glow. Larger double version available. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #sconce #livingroomsconce #bandedshade #shadedsconce #sconceshade #lighting
This tailored, almost prim interior wall sconce by Barbara Barry for Boyd Lighting, features a beveled, mirrored backplate set in a rolled metal frame, and a curved shade accented with black trim. The London Single Sconce is perfect in a bedroom, living room, library or office. Available in three metal finish options. Stunningly beautiful soft light throws a soft glow. Larger double version available. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #sconce #livingroomsconce #bandedshade #shadedsconce #sconceshade #lighting
This elegant floor lamp in the Pacific Heights series by Barbara Barry for Boyd Lighting is the perfect fixture for residential bedrooms, living rooms,home offices, and libraries. Its dramatic 62" height, stunning good looks and faceted base make it a brilliant choice commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in three metal finish options. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #floorlamp #lighting
This elegant floor lamp in the Pacific Heights series by Barbara Barry for Boyd Lighting is the perfect fixture for residential bedrooms, living rooms,home offices, and libraries. Its dramatic 62" height, stunning good looks and faceted base make it a brilliant choice commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in three metal finish options. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #floorlamp #lighting
This ceiling pendant by Boyd Lighting is the perfect lighting fixture for residential spaces such as bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens, as well as commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in four metal finish options. Photo by Studio ST. #livingroom #mediaroom #livingroomlighting #lighting #pendant #drumpendant #drumshade
This ceiling pendant by Boyd Lighting is the perfect lighting fixture for residential spaces such as bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens, as well as commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in four metal finish options. Photo by Studio ST. #livingroom #mediaroom #livingroomlighting #lighting #pendant #drumpendant #drumshade
From Chicago architect, Tom Nahabedian, for Boyd Lighting, the Icicle Drop Sconce makes a subtle yet sexy statement and provides a glowing, ambient light. LED and ADA compliant. Available in six metal finish options and six cord color options. Can be configured with either clear or etched glass. #lighting #livingroom #livingroomlighting #sconce #livingroomsconce
From Chicago architect, Tom Nahabedian, for Boyd Lighting, the Icicle Drop Sconce makes a subtle yet sexy statement and provides a glowing, ambient light. LED and ADA compliant. Available in six metal finish options and six cord color options. Can be configured with either clear or etched glass. #lighting #livingroom #livingroomlighting #sconce #livingroomsconce
This stunning Kyoto Table Lamp by Deirdre Jordan for Boyd Lighting is the perfect fixture for residential bedrooms, living rooms, libraries, family rooms. Its generous size also makes it perfect for commercial and hospitality spaces. Three way switch allows you to light just the shade, both the base and the shade or just the base for a dramatic night light. The geometric frame of solid brass houses a cased white glass light column. Fixture can be finished with a Snow White silk shade or a Jet Black linen shade lined with matte gold. Available in four metal finish options. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #tablelamp #lighting
This stunning Kyoto Table Lamp by Deirdre Jordan for Boyd Lighting is the perfect fixture for residential bedrooms, living rooms, libraries, family rooms. Its generous size also makes it perfect for commercial and hospitality spaces. Three way switch allows you to light just the shade, both the base and the shade or just the base for a dramatic night light. The geometric frame of solid brass houses a cased white glass light column. Fixture can be finished with a Snow White silk shade or a Jet Black linen shade lined with matte gold. Available in four metal finish options. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #tablelamp #lighting
This flush mount ceiling fixture by Boyd Lighting is a sophisticated update on the ancient South American handcrafted technique called Filigrana in which small metal pieces are combined to create a large spiral pattern. This flushmount and its pendant cousin won the Best of Year award from Interior Design magazine. Available in light or dark colorway options. Interior design by Carolyn Rebuffel Designs. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #flushmount #flushmountceilingfixture #drumshade
This flush mount ceiling fixture by Boyd Lighting is a sophisticated update on the ancient South American handcrafted technique called Filigrana in which small metal pieces are combined to create a large spiral pattern. This flushmount and its pendant cousin won the Best of Year award from Interior Design magazine. Available in light or dark colorway options. Interior design by Carolyn Rebuffel Designs. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #flushmount #flushmountceilingfixture #drumshade
Designed for maximum versatility, the Baguette Sconce is named after the jewel cut of it's faceted diffuser. It can be configured in sparkling crystal-like glass or creamy, veined natural alabaster with or without a secondary ribbed diffuser. It is aggressively priced, and ADA compliant so it is a versatile fixture for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in four metal finish options. #sconce #livingroom #livingroomsconce #livingroomlighting #lighting #alabaster #stone
Designed for maximum versatility, the Baguette Sconce is named after the jewel cut of it's faceted diffuser. It can be configured in sparkling crystal-like glass or creamy, veined natural alabaster with or without a secondary ribbed diffuser. It is aggressively priced, and ADA compliant so it is a versatile fixture for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Available in four metal finish options. #sconce #livingroom #livingroomsconce #livingroomlighting #lighting #alabaster #stone
This classic drum ceiling pendant by Michael Vanderbyl for Boyd Lighting is a perennial best seller. Available in five sizes and three metal finish options. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #pendant #livingroompendant #drumshade #drumpendant #lighting
This classic drum ceiling pendant by Michael Vanderbyl for Boyd Lighting is a perennial best seller. Available in five sizes and three metal finish options. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #pendant #livingroompendant #drumshade #drumpendant #lighting
A nod to the iconic tripod lamps of the 1960s, Michael Vanderbyl's impressive Tokay Floor lamp is a modern play on a classic silhouette. The wide stance of the polished chrome tripod measures 30” for a striking impact. An over-sized, pleated white linen shade on an adjustable neck can be raised up to 66”. The etched acrylic diffuser assures a soft glow, and an in-line dimmer switch makes for easy on/off with the tap of a toe. Available in Polished Chrome. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #floorlamp #livingroomfloorlamp #tripodlamp #tripodfloorlamp
A nod to the iconic tripod lamps of the 1960s, Michael Vanderbyl's impressive Tokay Floor lamp is a modern play on a classic silhouette. The wide stance of the polished chrome tripod measures 30” for a striking impact. An over-sized, pleated white linen shade on an adjustable neck can be raised up to 66”. The etched acrylic diffuser assures a soft glow, and an in-line dimmer switch makes for easy on/off with the tap of a toe. Available in Polished Chrome. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #floorlamp #livingroomfloorlamp #tripodlamp #tripodfloorlamp
A nod to the iconic tripod lamps of the 1960s, Michael Vanderbyl's impressive Tokay Floor lamp is a modern play on a classic silhouette. The wide stance of the polished chrome tripod measures 30” for a striking impact. An over-sized, pleated white linen shade on an adjustable neck can be raised up to 66”. The etched acrylic diffuser assures a soft glow, and an in-line dimmer switch makes for easy on/off with the tap of a toe. Available in Polished Chrome. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #floorlamp #livingroomfloorlamp #tripodlamp #tripodfloorlamp
A nod to the iconic tripod lamps of the 1960s, Michael Vanderbyl's impressive Tokay Floor lamp is a modern play on a classic silhouette. The wide stance of the polished chrome tripod measures 30” for a striking impact. An over-sized, pleated white linen shade on an adjustable neck can be raised up to 66”. The etched acrylic diffuser assures a soft glow, and an in-line dimmer switch makes for easy on/off with the tap of a toe. Available in Polished Chrome. #livingroom #livingroomlighting #floorlamp #livingroomfloorlamp #tripodlamp #tripodfloorlamp
Four arresting color options in heavy, hand blown Czech glass capture the light in this sconce designed by the master of color himself, Jamie Drake, for Boyd Lighting. The Grasse Sconce, created to mimic a perfume bottle and named after the famous perfume town in France, comes in soft turquoise, hot orange, cooling gray and creamy white; the perfect "neutrals" to compliment any interior. Available in six metal finish options. ADA version available. #sconce #coloredlighting #orangelighting #bluelighting #orange #blue #lighting
Four arresting color options in heavy, hand blown Czech glass capture the light in this sconce designed by the master of color himself, Jamie Drake, for Boyd Lighting. The Grasse Sconce, created to mimic a perfume bottle and named after the famous perfume town in France, comes in soft turquoise, hot orange, cooling gray and creamy white; the perfect "neutrals" to compliment any interior. Available in six metal finish options. ADA version available. #sconce #coloredlighting #orangelighting #bluelighting #orange #blue #lighting

101 more saves

Set cover photo