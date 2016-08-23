As seen in the John Brooks Inc showroom, this surprising table lamp by Brooklyn artist, Fiyel Levant, for Boyd Lighting is a fresh take on middle-eastern motifs. Arabesques and curlicues cover each side of the oval Alhambra Table Lamp with two different complimentary patterns, yet as if by magic, different patterns emerge when the base is lit. Three way switch allows you to light just the shade, both the base and the shade or just the base for a soft night light. Comes in a creamy white solid surface polymer with one of four metal finish options. Photo by John Brooks Inc.