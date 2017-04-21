#designmilk #cottage #luigi #rosselli #architecture Photo by Justin Alexander Perched on top of a hill facing Sydney Harbour, Hill Top Cottage was designed by Luigi Rosselli Architects for a young family that wanted to be respectful of their neighbors in a conservative area of North Sydney in Australia. After board proceedings and numerous objections, the design was finally approved and they were accepted by surrounding community. While maintaining the cottage-like feel on the front, they were able to give the back two-story addition more of a modern feel.
#designmilk #cottage #luigi #rosselli #architecture Photo by Justin Alexander Perched on top of a hill facing Sydney Harbour, Hill Top Cottage was designed by Luigi Rosselli Architects for a young family that wanted to be respectful of their neighbors in a conservative area of North Sydney in Australia. After board proceedings and numerous objections, the design was finally approved and they were accepted by surrounding community. While maintaining the cottage-like feel on the front, they were able to give the back two-story addition more of a modern feel.
#designmilk #cottage #luigi #rosselli #architecture Curved glass is used in the corners to provide unobstructed views of the outdoor space. Photo by Justin Alexander
#designmilk #cottage #luigi #rosselli #architecture Curved glass is used in the corners to provide unobstructed views of the outdoor space. Photo by Justin Alexander
The front entrance is located next to the garage.
The front entrance is located next to the garage.
A palette of wood, concrete, and painted brick forms a neutral backdrop for Kathryn Tyler’s vintage treasures, including a $30 dining table, $3 poster, and a set of 1950s Carl Jacobs Jason chairs she snagged on eBay for $400.
A palette of wood, concrete, and painted brick forms a neutral backdrop for Kathryn Tyler’s vintage treasures, including a $30 dining table, $3 poster, and a set of 1950s Carl Jacobs Jason chairs she snagged on eBay for $400.
Set cover photo