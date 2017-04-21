Photo by Justin Alexander Perched on top of a hill facing Sydney Harbour, Hill Top Cottage was designed by Luigi Rosselli Architects for a young family that wanted to be respectful of their neighbors in a conservative area of North Sydney in Australia. After board proceedings and numerous objections, the design was finally approved and they were accepted by surrounding community. While maintaining the cottage-like feel on the front, they were able to give the back two-story addition more of a modern feel.