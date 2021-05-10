The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
Foreverhome precast building systems offer durable and reliable hurricane-resistant concrete housing solutions for residents of coastal regions prone to storms and flooding.
A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
Over 1,700 square feet of steel decking wraps around the elevated home.
The Orchard Corral is just below the house, and is home to a large grove of olive trees for olive oil and white wine production. Many of the island restaurants serve the olive oil.
Custom pendant lights hang below the skylights in the roof.
The circular insertions are custom operable skylights that allow for daylighting and passive cooling.
Want a peek at the future of prefab design? Meet the Cube One—a 156-square-foot dwelling with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that can withstand extreme heat and natural disasters. Singapore-based Nestron will ship the Cube One anywhere in the world, and it’ll be ready for move-in the day it arrives.
A unique hinge system allows the Brette Haus to unfold into an instant shelter, home office, or event space.
This steel-reinforced timber-frame KODA Loft installed in Ireland features an open-plan living area and kitchen, a full bath, a mezzanine sleeping area, and a covered front terrace.
The micro home movement paints a rosy picture of financial freedom, simplicity, and self-determination—but going small comes with its own set of challenges.
Keyan Mizani and Alexia Zerbinis work from a ground-floor storefront studio that could be converted to either a garage or a leasable accessory dwelling unit.
Perkins & Will designs a mountaintop Passive House that takes energy efficiency to the next level.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Webster Wilson designs a cedar-wrapped ADU in Portland, Oregon, for a grandmother and her visiting grandchildren.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
The original home on the site was developed in 1936 as a 1,250-square-foot residence with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. Architect Joseph Dangaran wanted to respect this modest scale when he designed a new home for his family.
Sleek, white walls make up this desert haven. From the outside, it could very well pass as a gallery. Upon stepping inside, the home opens up to cathedral ceilings, designer furnishings, and an art collection in the dining library. The home’s alabaster palette is peppered with vivid pops of color. Rooms and living spaces are fresh and airy, while soft rugs underfoot add a sense of coziness to concrete floors. Find a hot tub on the terrace for some R&R.
Soak in a hot tub, relax in a lounge chair, or dine al fresco on the two-level terrace while enjoying 180-degree views of the park, Mount San Jacinto, and Mount Gorgonio. Inside the two-bedroom dwelling, floor-to-ceiling glass walls allow the outdoors and sun to flood the home. Decor is kept minimal with playful pops of color, letting the landscape take center stage.
Unique to this space is the indoor heated pool—a rare find in the high desert. The home was restored with authentic midcentury-modern fixtures and quirky decor spanning three bedrooms and two kitchens. With developed landscaping and concrete floors, the home offers a touch of city living in Joshua Tree. Outside three lounge areas offer cozy spaces to enjoy the sun or the stars, including a larger sunken sitting circle with a fire pit.
If it’s unique and exclusive amenities you seek, look no further. Within walking distance of downtown Joshua Tree, while bordering the Coyote Hole Conservation Area, this escape has everything one would need for a serene getaway, including a hot tub sunken into a wraparound infinity deck looking out into Coyote Hole. There are also two four-foot "cowboy tubs," a custom outdoor rock shower, fire pit, and outdoor dining area that seats up to 16 people. Inside, interiors are defined by a midcentury aesthetic where vintage furnishings meet modern creature comforts (like Casper mattresses) and sleek amenities (like a state-of-the-art kitchen). Two full bathrooms are wrapped in white cement; the master is outfitted with a full-size tub with views of the national park.
Featuring glass walls and private atriums flush with ocotillos, Acido Dorado is a mesmerizing, minimalist retreat. Designed, managed, and maintained by architect Robert Stone, the home comprises two master suites. The main area is made up of glass walls on three sides, with a full kitchen and large dining table, all in a milky palette. Ornate, wrought-iron gates with gilded roses open up the living room to the back patio with a mosaic-tiled pool and a sprawling spa. A sunken area holds built-in seating, a fire pit, and a barbecue. The house can be opened entirely to allow the desert breeze flow through the space, although it also offers A/C and central heating. It’s no wonder this house has been used for numerous photoshoots over the years.
Between Pioneertown and Joshua Tree National Park, this midcentury compound offers nearly 360-degree views along with a 40-foot salt waterpool, Jacuzzi, and fire pit. Inside, old-school charm flows through the space with vintage decor and airy nooks. A large, stone fireplace stands as the anchor of the home, warming up the living area surrounded by walls of angular glass. Bathrooms are minimal in earth tones with wooden benches and tile, and a separate guest house offers an additional queen bed, kitchen, and bathroom.
Surrounded by boulders and twisted yuccas, two cabins in the Mojave Desert stand like Monopoly houses, their steel siding weathered to a tawny finish. But behind the simple gabled forms lies a complex network that enables them to operate wholly off the grid. Designed by architect Malek Alqadi, this desert getaway has an open-air room that allows guests to sleep under the stars on Silvon sheets woven with pure, natural silver. The minimalist space embodies a modern feel with a primarily gray, onyx, and wood palette with a splash of cobalt in the bathroom. Large cutout windows flood the space with natural light, though there are also large hammocks outside for some extra vitamin D or stargazing.
Perched on eight acres, the SkyHouse is designed for indoor/outdoor living with high ceilings, walls of sliding glass, and all the creature comforts. It offers a heated pool with an integrated hot tub, a 1,800-square-foot deck, numerous gardens, and a 10-foot-long fire pit. The interiors fuse a sense of wabi-sabi with contemporary luxury. Artistic accent walls abound—along with stone and wood finishes and designer lighting. Best of all, the home is within walking distance to the Desert View Conservation Area of Joshua Tree National Park.
The couple became inspired after touring the John Lautner–designed Sheats Goldstein House in L.A., and decided to use a microtopping coat on the floors. "We spent a long time testing samples with our concrete vendor,
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
