Featuring glass walls and private atriums flush with ocotillos, Acido Dorado is a mesmerizing, minimalist retreat. Designed, managed, and maintained by architect Robert Stone, the home comprises two master suites. The main area is made up of glass walls on three sides, with a full kitchen and large dining table, all in a milky palette. Ornate, wrought-iron gates with gilded roses open up the living room to the back patio with a mosaic-tiled pool and a sprawling spa. A sunken area holds built-in seating, a fire pit, and a barbecue. The house can be opened entirely to allow the desert breeze flow through the space, although it also offers A/C and central heating. It’s no wonder this house has been used for numerous photoshoots over the years.