Light fixtures were incorporated into the exterior ribbing as architectural lighting.
Every interior surface was crafted, inlaid, or textured with natural materials such as steel, mahogany, or glass tiles.
The circular master bedroom is supported by an illuminated, mushroom-shaped structure.
Except for a few dining chairs, most of the interior elements were built into the walls.
Glass-topped tables with carved marble or wood bases, some cantilevered from concrete columns, look like the spines or rib cages of prehistoric creatures.
Patinated metal was used to create the arc of the kitchen cabinet.
Sputnik-like lamps, made by Vugrin, hang above the spiraling dining table.
To harmonize the interiors with the otherworldly character of the house, Vugrin built tables and shelves that swept across rooms from the ceiling to the floor.
